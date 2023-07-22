Projecting the Colts’ 2023 starting offense ahead of training camp

You can feel it in the air as a couple of teams have already opened up their training camp and rookies for a number of teams have reported this past week.

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off theirs on July 26. There few spots on the starting offense that will be up for grabs this preseason to keep an eye on.

Using 11 personnel here is how the Indy starting offense projects ahead of camp:

QB Anthony Richardson

The three key decision-makers in the organization have all stated that Anthony Richardson needs to play in order to develop but in the end as Jim Irsay has said this month on The Pat McAfee Show, “it’s going to be Shane’s call.” It’s Richardson’s talent that should give him the edge when it’s time to name the opening-day starter.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor enters training camp with questions if he’s recovered from his ankle surgery and if he will get a worthy contract extension as a running back. Assuming he’s good to go health-wise and contract talks don’t cause any friction, he’s the lead back.

The Colts No. 1 receiver was dealing with a hip injury during OTAs but should be good to go for the opener. Michael Pittman Jr. is locked into his spot on the depth chart.

WR Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce will be looking to take the next step in Year 2 as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart. He will be an intriguing downfield option for Anthony Richardson.

WR Josh Downs

Assuming Josh Downs has healed the knee injury that held him out of OTAs, he gives the Colts a playmaker in the slot that can help stretch the field for the offense. That gives him the upper hand in his training camp battle with Isaiah McKenzie.

TE Jelani Woods

The starting tight end spot will be a tough battle in the Colts’ training camp. If the organization believes Anthony Richardson needs to play to develop then the same feeling should go to other young players on the roster. Jelani Woods builds off his rookie flashes and earns the starting gig this preseason.

LT Bernhard Raimann

Bernhard Raimann finished his rookie season on a strong note and the belief from the front office was shown when they elected not to bring in a veteran tackle to push him. It’s his opportunity to prove he’s the left tackle of the future.

LG Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson is looking to bounce back from his down year in 2022. Indianapolis needs him to return to his form after giving him a contract extension last season.

C Ryan Kelly

The Colts need their longest-tenured player to be on par to help protect the new franchise quarterback. Ryan Kelly has to prove to the franchise that they made the right call by not trading him this offseason.

RG Will Fries

Will Fries started in the final eight games of the season for the Colts at right guard and steadily improved towards the end of the year. The front office has yet to bring in a veteran to compete with him in camp so this is his job to lose.

RT Braden Smith

Braden Smith joins his fellow veteran offensive lineman that is looking to rebound from their 2022 performances. The backend of last season was a positive for him but Indy needs his play to be consistent for all 17 games.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire