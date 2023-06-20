Projecting Colts’ 2023 starting defense after minicamp
With the offseason workout program concluded, the Indianapolis Colts have just over a month until they return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
Making projections in June can be difficult considering the limited information we have at this point, but we have a general idea of what the starting defense will look like.
Using the nickel package as the base defense, here’s a projection of the Colts’ starting defensive unit following minicamp.
DE Kwity Paye
Entering his third season, this is a crucial one for Paye to stay healthy coming off a 12-game season. He recorded 6.0 sacks last season so it’s fair to say he could push for double digits.
DT DeForest Buckner
The engine of the defense returns to the three-technique defensive tackle spot for his fourth season wearing the horseshoe.
DT Grover Stewart
Arguably the most underrated player on the entire roster, Stewart will be vying for his first Pro Bowl nod.
DE Samson Ebukam
The free-agent signee steps into the LEO role as a replacement for Yannick Ngakoue, but his run defense gives him a bit more upside as a complete edge defender.
LB Shaquille Leonard
The timetable for Leonard’s return is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Colts. We have no idea if he’ll be ready for training camp or the regular season given the information we currently have.
LB Zaire Franklin
Coming off a single-season franchise record-setting 166 tackles, Franklin is a key piece both on defense and special teams.
CB Kenny Moore II
In a contract year, Moore has plenty to prove coming off one of his worst seasons since entering the NFL.
CB Julius Brents
Assuming he’s ready to go for training camp as expected after undergoing wrist surgery in March, Brents should have little competition for a starting role on the boundary.
CB Tony Brown
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is currently under investigation for potential gambling violations, and there’s a good chance the league comes down hard with a suspension. This spot is completely up for grabs, but Brown may have the leg up entering training camp.
S Rodney Thomas II
Thomas is coming off a stellar rookie campaign, proving to be a diamond in the rough as the team’s starting free safety.
S Julian Blackmon
Switching to strong safety, Blackmon will be the starter entering the final year of his rookie contract.