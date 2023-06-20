Projecting Colts’ 2023 starting defense after minicamp

With the offseason workout program concluded, the Indianapolis Colts have just over a month until they return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Making projections in June can be difficult considering the limited information we have at this point, but we have a general idea of what the starting defense will look like.

Using the nickel package as the base defense, here’s a projection of the Colts’ starting defensive unit following minicamp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Entering his third season, this is a crucial one for Paye to stay healthy coming off a 12-game season. He recorded 6.0 sacks last season so it’s fair to say he could push for double digits.

DT DeForest Buckner

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The engine of the defense returns to the three-technique defensive tackle spot for his fourth season wearing the horseshoe.

DT Grover Stewart

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Arguably the most underrated player on the entire roster, Stewart will be vying for his first Pro Bowl nod.

DE Samson Ebukam

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

The free-agent signee steps into the LEO role as a replacement for Yannick Ngakoue, but his run defense gives him a bit more upside as a complete edge defender.

Advertisement

LB Shaquille Leonard

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The timetable for Leonard’s return is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Colts. We have no idea if he’ll be ready for training camp or the regular season given the information we currently have.

LB Zaire Franklin

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Coming off a single-season franchise record-setting 166 tackles, Franklin is a key piece both on defense and special teams.

CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

In a contract year, Moore has plenty to prove coming off one of his worst seasons since entering the NFL.

CB Julius Brents

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming he’s ready to go for training camp as expected after undergoing wrist surgery in March, Brents should have little competition for a starting role on the boundary.

Advertisement

CB Tony Brown

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is currently under investigation for potential gambling violations, and there’s a good chance the league comes down hard with a suspension. This spot is completely up for grabs, but Brown may have the leg up entering training camp.

S Rodney Thomas II

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is coming off a stellar rookie campaign, proving to be a diamond in the rough as the team’s starting free safety.

S Julian Blackmon

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Switching to strong safety, Blackmon will be the starter entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire