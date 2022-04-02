Projecting the Colts’ 2022 starting defense after initial free agency moves

The Indianapolis Colts have only signed one outside free agent to the defense this offseason while adding another major piece via the trade route.

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Colts in terms of strictly free agency moves. They traded for quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue—two moves that are bound to be viewed as upgrades.

As a part of the Ngakoue deal, the Colts did trade away cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, which opens a slightly bigger hole at the position.

While the 2022 NFL draft is going to change some things (and we’ll update after), here’s a look at the projected starting defense for the Colts after the initial free agency moves have been made:

LEO DE Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/Justin Berl

The Colts sent Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders and in return, they received a player who has plenty of history in getting after the quarterback. Ngakoue is the starter at the LEO position, which essentially means he’ll be focused on rushing the passer primarily on the weak side. He can provide the type of boost the pass rush has lacked for the last few seasons.

1-Tech DT Grover Stewart

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

No surprise here. Stewart is one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the NFL and he’s still in his prime. Adding depth behind Stewart will be a need moving forward but he’s a strong option to have as a starter.

3-Tech DT DeForest Buckner

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Buckner was still the heart of the Colts’ pass rush during the 2021 season but the hope is that now he doesn’t have to be. With the addition of Ngakoue, offenses shouldn’t feel as comfortable setting double teams on Buckner as often.

Strong Side DE Kwity Paye

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Colts are likely to have a solid rotation at this position but Paye will be the starter. The hope is that a Year 2 jump is in the cards after a promising rookie season. Expect Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo to see snaps here as well.

MIKE LB Bobby Okereke

Story continues

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Okereke enters a big year as he will be the MIKE for the second season in a row. The former third-round pick will be a free agent after the 2022 season and he’ll get a chance to prove he’s worth another contract.

WILL LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Maniac is back and should continue to thrive in Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme.

CB Brandon Facyson

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Colts signed Facyson in free agency with the notion that he’s going to be competing for a starting role on the boundary. That becomes even more true when looking at the depth chart following the departure of Rock Ya-Sin.

Nickel CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Moore will be on the field regardless of whether he’s the nickel or on the boundary. But for these purposes, we are imagining the Colts being in nickel because that’s the typical defense in today’s NFL.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

On the other boundary is likely where the most competition will be. Rodgers has been promising through his first two seasons and will get a chance to compete for the starting role. It should still be expected that the Colts bring in a veteran and a rookie before the season arrives.

SS Khari Willis

AP Photo/Larry French

Willis will be the strong safety yet again as he moves into a contract year. The Colts desperately need to add depth to this position.

FS Julian Blackmon

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Blackmon is coming off of a torn Achilles but the typical timeline should suggest he’ll be ready for training camp assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

1

1