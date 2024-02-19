Projecting Colorado’s 10 highest-rated players in EA Sports College Football 25

For the first time since 2013, EA Sports will be releasing a new college football video game this summer, and I’m looking forward to starting a dynasty with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado wasn’t a highly-rated team in past versions of the series, but the Buffs now have plenty of star players to enjoy.

In previous versions of the video game, players were essentially a match to their real-life counterparts. With today’s players now allowed to profit from their new name, image and likeness (NIL), this year’s game should rock the college football world.

Below are my projections for Colorado’s 10 highest-rated players in EA Sports College Football 25:

LB LaVonta Bentley

Projected rating: 83

LaVonta Bentley had a tough start to last season, losing his starting gig at one point. But he still racked up 68 total tackles, 11 TFLs and five sacks.

EDGE B.J. Green II

Projected rating: 85

B.J. Green II is a unique player who creates pressure from multiple spots on the D-line. In the video game, you should be able to move him around to attack opposing QBs.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Projected rating: 86

Jimmy Horn Jr. had some ups and downs in his first season in Boulder, but he remains a burner and a threat to reach 1,000 receiving yards next season. Players of the video game will want to involve Horn’s speed as much as possible.

EDGE Samuel Okunlola

Projected rating: 87

Samuel Okunlola got after the quarterback in a reserve role for the Pitt Panthers last season. Now at Colorado, he should be a major contributor to the pass rush. Working as an edge rusher, Okunlola will give players a pass-rush demon on the outside.

DB Preston Hodge

Projected rating: 88

Preston Hodge was a playmaker in the Liberty Flames’ secondary and could compete for a starting spot for the Buffaloes.

WR Will Sheppard

Projected rating: 89

Will Sheppard put up some solid seasons at Vanderbilt with uneven quarterback play. This upcoming season, he will benefit from playing with other talented pass catchers and an experienced quarterback.

S Shilo Sanders

Projected rating: 91

Shilo Sanders is a hard-hitting safety who makes plays in the passing game and is someone who can dislodge the ball from carriers. If the hit stick returns in EA Sports College Football 25, Sanders will be the safety you want to play with.

OL Tyler Johnson

Projected rating: 92

Tyler Johnson is a massive human being who upgrades CU’s offensive line, which was a weakness in 2023. Calling running to his side will be the way to go.

QB Sheduer Sanders

Projected rating: 96

Shedeur Sanders is the most talented quarterback to roll through Boulder in a long time and will be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the game. Players will enjoy Sanders’ ability to make plays with either his arm or legs.

Projected rating: 99

As a legitimate two-way star, Travis Hunter is a candidate for the “99 Club.” His abilities range from locking down opposing receivers to making big plays as an offensive weapon.

