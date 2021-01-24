Projecting the coaching staff if the Texans hire Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

One of the Houston Texans’ coaching targets is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

If Bieniemy is the coach of the Texans, he will have to look at his previous coaching stops as he won’t be able to poach very many coaches from the current Kansas City staff. Think Bieniemy can bring Mike Kafka or Greg Lewis with him? Forget about it. Plus, the Texans seem intent on keeping Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator.

Here is a projection of what Bieniemy’s Texans staff could look like if he gets the job.

Coach: Eric Bieniemy

Welcome the fourth full-time coach in team history, and the third straight Andy Reid offensive coordinator to get coaching job.

Offensive coordinator: Tim Kelly

texans-blocked-teams-interview-tim-kelly

The Texans have blocked interview requests from other teams for the same job. It would be crummy if Houston did that and then he's not retained as the offensive coordinator.

QB coach: Rip Scherer

Scherer was the quarterbacks coach at Colorado from 2011-12 when Bieniemhy was the offensive coordinator. Scherer was also the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2009-10.

RB coach: Brock Olivo

Olivo was a former running back in his five seasons in the NFL (1998-2002) and he coached running backs for the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks (2011) and Coastal Carolina (2012-13). Olivo was with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2014-16 as an assistant special teams coordinator.

WR coach: Joe D'Orazio

D'Orazio was the "senior assistant to the head coach" with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-15, and was the Philadelphia Eagles' assistant receivers coach from 2016-17 under Doug Pederson. D'Orazio is currently the running backs coach at Columbia.

TE coach: Will Lawing

Lawing keeps his job.

OL coach: Corey Matthaei

Matthaei has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and is an assistant offensive line coach. He can get a promotion joining the Texans.

Asst. OL coach/run game coordinator: Eugene Chung

Chung was an assistant offensive line coach for the Chiefs from 2013-15. From 2016-19, he had the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles along with coaching tight ends and run game coordination.

Offensive consultant

Pederson has said he is inclined to take a year off from coaching, and the consultant role is the best of both worlds. Before winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Pederson was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2013-15 as Bieniemy was the running backs coach.

Defensive coordinator: Brendan Daly

Daly worked with Bieniemy with the Vikings from 2006-08 as an assistant defensive line coach, and has been the Chiefs' defensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2019. Daly can get the promotion by joining Houston. Nick Caserio would also be in favor of this move as he worked with Daly when he was with the New England Patriots in the same job from 2014-18.

DL coach: Chris Wilson

Bieniemy and Wilson worked together at Colorado from 2001-02 when Bieniemy coached running backs and Wilson coached the defensive line. Why not get the guy who was the defensive line coach on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles in 2017? Wilson is back at Colorado as the defensive line coach.

LB coach: Fred Pagac

Pagac was with the Vikings from 2006-13 and coached linebackers and was the defensive coordinator.

DB coach: Terry Bradden

texans-breakdown-reserve-future-contracts

Bradden has worked with the Chiefs as a defensive quality control coach since 2017 and has specialized with defensive backs.

DB consultant: Emmitt Thomas

Thomas was the defensive backs coach with the Chiefs from 2010-18, and is from nearby Angleton, Texas. Having a Hall-of-Famer help out Bradden would be a great way to revitalize Houston's secondary.

Defensive analyst: Jeff Imamura

Imamura was with the Vikings from 2006-13 in kind of the same capacity, and helped out with linebackers and the secondary. Currently, he is with Vanderbilt.

Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith

Smith keeps his job.

Asst. special teams coordinator: Kevin O'Dea

O'Dea was the assistant special teams coordinator for the Chiefs in 2013. He has been out of football since 2018 when he was the assistant special teams coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.