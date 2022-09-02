Projecting Chargers’ Week 1 offensive depth chart

The Chargers have until September 11th to get their Week 1 depth chart sorted out before their matchup with the Raiders.

Here’s my projection for the offensive side:

Quarterback

Justin Herbert Chase Daniel Easton Stick

No change from last season here. Herbert is an MVP candidate if he continues his trajectory from last season, and there’s plenty of reason to believe he will. I think Daniel will still be the other QB that suits up on gamedays, even though Stick showed some development this off-season. While Daniel’s arm strength is faltering at 35 years old, he’s a much better decision maker, and ball placer than Stick is at this juncture. If Herbert ever has to miss any time, Daniel gives the Chargers a better chance of staying afloat.

Running back

Austin Ekeler Sony Michel Joshua Kelley Isaiah Spiller

The addition of Michel makes this one of the most interesting groups on the team. I think the way the staff talked about Michel after bringing him in on Tuesday signifies that he’s going to have a bigger role than people think. The unofficial depth chart on the team website already lists him as the co-second running with Kelley, who’s made real strides this offseason. Both he and Spiller will get a fair share of carries, and by the end of the season, this may look more like Ekeler. For now, as Spiller recovers from an ankle injury, expect Michel and Kelley to take on the majority of the work behind Ekeler.

Fullback

Zander Horvath

Really nothing to say here, except that TE Tre’ McKitty will likely get some work at this spot as well.

Wide receiver

Keenan Allen Mike Williams Joshua Palmer Deandre Carter Jalen Guyton

Allen and Williams are the clear first two options, considering they both make over $20 million a year. Palmer looks ready to take the next step as the third wide receiver, which could result in the Chargers running 11 personnel more often than not. The second-year player was one of the preseason standouts in limited action. Beyond these three, I expect Carter to have a slightly more prominent role than Guyton. Carter was the team’s jet sweep and reverse man for most of the offseason, and he adds a bit more twitch and speed to the offense. He and Guyton will stretch the field to a degree the Bolts did not, or could not, last season.

Story continues

Tight end

Gerald Everett Donald Parham Tre’ McKitty

Everett’s well-roundedness allowed the Chargers to trim the tight end room from four to three this season, and he’ll be the go-to guy this season. Herbert and Ekeler have brought him up as a game changer for the offense. Parham will have a significant role, assuming he’s healthy. He returned to individual drills this week, but his Week 1 status is still in question. The coaching staff likes McKitty’s upside as a do-it-all TE, and he’ll line up all over the formation as a receiver and blocker.

Offensive line

LT: Rashawn Slater, Storm Norton

LG: Matt Feiler, Jamaree Salyer

C: Corey Linsley, Will Clapp

RG: Zion Johnson, Brenden Jaimes

RT: Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton

The only spot we were ever waiting on was right tackle, where Brandon Staley named Pipkins the starter. That leaves Norton as the swing tackle if either Slater or Pipkins goes down. Aside from that, the Chargers seem to have four studs. Slater was an All-Pro as a rookie and presumably has only gotten better with a full camp against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Feiler and Linsley’s big money contracts have paid off already. Johnson will have to prove he’s adjusted to the NFL game, but he looked poised in preseason action. Behind them, sixth-round rookie Salyer looked like a future starter during the preseason. The only question is when and where he ends up doing so. Clapp and Jaimes had their ups and downs in the preseason, but Clapp is familiar with offensive line coach Brendan Nugent’s blocking scheme and Jaimes has the versatility to play four of five spots on the line if needed.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire