Projecting Chargers’ Week 1 defensive depth chart
The Chargers have until September 11th to get their Week 1 depth chart sorted out before their matchup with the Raiders.
Here’s my projection for the defensive side:
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Austin Johnson
Breiden Fehoko
Nose tackle
Sebastian Joseph-Day
Otito Ogbonnia
Defensive end
Morgan Fox
Jerry Tillery
Edge defender
Joey Bosa
Chris Rumph II
Inside linebacker
Kyle Van Noy
Troy Reeder
Nick Niemann
Inside linebacker
Drue Tranquill
Kenneth Murray
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Outside linebacker
Khalil Mack
Cornerback
Michael Davis
Deane Leonard
Safety
Derwin James
Alohi Gilman
Safety
Nasir Adderley
JT Woods
Cornerback
Asante Samuel Jr.
Kemon Hall
Nickel
Bryce Callahan
Ja’Sir Taylor
Joseph-Day and Johnson are the starters on the interior and can play a variety of alignments. Both can line up as a nose tackle over the center or line up further from the ball, where the hope is to improve a porous run defense from a season ago.
Fehoko and Ogbonnia are also seen as players who can help in that department as rotational pieces.
Fox and Tillery will serve as interior pass rushers.
The Chargers only kept three edge defenders, but Bosa and Mack will be playing north of 85% of defensive snaps. But the team has some versatile players to make it work. Van Noy can rush off the edge at a high level, as he’s done in his career. Fox can also kick outside.
Van Noy and Tranquill will begin the season as the starters at inside linebacker. How Murray is eased back in after having ankle surgery will be something to look for. Reeder, Niemann and Ogbongbemiga will be special teams coverage players.
J.C. Jackson is the No. 1 corner, but he is not on the depth chart because I anticipate him not being ready for the season opener after undergoing ankle surgery. Davis and Samuel will start on the outside, with Callahan manning the slot. I have the team calling up Hall from the practice squad.
Woods is still a ways from being field-ready due to his lackluster tackling. Therefore, Gilman will be the second safety next to Adderley when James moves around in the slot, in the box at money.