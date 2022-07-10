Projecting the Chargers’ tight end depth chart in 2022

Over the next couple of weeks, I will break down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Next, I project what the tight end room will look like heading into the 2022 season.

After a one-year stint with Jared Cook as the Chargers’ top tight end, the team the younger route with the signing of Everett this offseason. Everett played on the Rams the same year (2020) that Brandon Staley was their defensive coordinator. Last season with the Seahawks, Everett caught 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Everett will provide the offense with someone who can move all over the formation, with vertical and horizontal field-stretching capabilities, yards-after-the-catch ability, and the toughness to make contested catches.

TE2: Donald Parham

Parham made strides in his second season with the Chargers, improving his blocking to follow his pass-catching prowess. He finished with 20 receptions on 27 targets for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games before his year ended when he suffered a devastating concussion in Week 15 against the Chiefs. Parham should resume his role as the secondary pass-catching tight end to Everett.

TE3: Tre’ McKitty

McKitty was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft to supply the room with a reliable blocker, which he proved capable of in his rookie season. As a result, he should resume his duties in the in-line spot. However, McKitty has the athleticism, the frame, great hands, and impressive power and contact balance to gain yards after the catch to be more of an asset in the passing game.