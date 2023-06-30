Projecting the Chargers’ tight end depth chart in 2023

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Next up, I project what the tight end room will look like heading into the 2023 season.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Signed last offseason, Everett was a vital piece in the passing game, finishing with career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (555) in 2022. The 29-year-old tight end benefited from both wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missing four-plus games last season.

Everett enters the 2023 season in a crowded pass-catching group after the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Still, with Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator, Everett should see plenty of targets, as Moore favors the tight end spot in his scheme. See Dalton Schultz.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers re-signed Parham to a two-year, $2.5 million deal in March.

Parham suffered a serious concussion in December of 2021 that sidelined him for the remainder of that season. He then spent 11 games sidelined because of another concussion and a nagging hamstring injury in 2022.

While it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for him, Parham is a crucial piece on offense when he is on the field. Not only is he a threat up the seam and in the red zone in the passing game, but he’s consistently developed into a reliable blocker.

TE3: Tre' McKitty

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more significant issues on offense last season was the lack of blocking from their tight ends.

After being drafted in the third round in 2021 to serve primarily as a blocker, McKitty has not done anything positive in that department in his first two seasons.

The Chargers hope McKitty can make a leap and contribute, especially because they failed to bring in a tight end with blocking chops, despite it being a huge positional need.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Smartt, a 2022 undrafted free agent, returns for his second season. He appeared in seven games and caught four passes for 17 yards as a rookie.

“He’s very athletic, has a lot of pass-catching traits that are exciting,” Staley said. “He’s also a four-core special teamer.”

Given the heavy usage of tight ends in Moore’s scheme, I expect the Chargers to carry four. I’m giving the nod to Smartt for the final spot because of what he brings as a receiver and the coaches love him. But this could ultimately come down to who is the better blocker.

