Projecting the Chargers’ running back depth chart in 2024

Over the next month ahead of training camp, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Next up, I project what the running backs room will look like heading into the 2024 season.

RB1: Gus Edwards

Edwards, who previously played with the Ravens for six seasons, came to Los Angeles alongside offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He played for Roman in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In those seasons, he averaged at least five yards per carry. He is coming off his most productive season as a pro, as he finished with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Edwards won’t have much value as a receiver, but as long as he stays healthy then he should be a threat on the ground.

RB2: J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins reunites with his Edwards after their time in Baltimore. Injuries severely limited Dobbins following an eye-popping rookie season in 2020, when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled over 800 rushing yards. He tore his ACL and LCL and damaged his meniscus in 2021. He’s played in just nine games in the last three seasons. Expected to be fully healthy, Dobbins supplies the offense with an explosive runner who will also contribute in the passing game.

RB3: Kimani Vidal

The Chargers drafted Vidal in the sixth round of this year’s draft. Vidal was Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a third-team All-American in 2023 after he rushed for the second-most yards in the FBS (1,661). He left as Troy’s all-time leading rusher with 4,010 yards. Vidal has a pro-ready skillset with the explosiveness, vision, contact balance, lateral agility, and passing game impact. I have Vidal beating Isaiah Spiller for the third and final running back spot. Spiller is a practice squad candidate.

FB: Ben Mason

The Chargers signed Mason back in April. Drafted by the Ravens in the fifth-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Mason has only logged one career snap. During his college career at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, Mason played a few positions but he was most effective as a fullback. He scored seven touchdowns in 2018 and was an excellent blocker in the run game. His familiarity with Roman’s offense and his blocking prowess should land him a roster spot.

