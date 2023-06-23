Projecting the Chargers’ running back depth chart in 2023

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Quarterback

Next up, I project what the running backs room will look like heading into the 2023 season.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Ekeler wanted to be paid top dollar at the beginning of the offseason, so he was granted permission to seek a trade. Nothing came to fruition, so Ekeler is back in the blue and gold after he agreed to a deal where he can make up to $1.75 million in incentives in the final year of his contract with the Chargers.

Ekeler has been one of the NFL’s most effective skill players in recent years. Over the past two seasons, Ekeler has run for 1,826 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also caught 177 passes for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns over that span.

Heading into the 2023 season with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Ekeler should be just as, if not more efficient. Moore engineered three top-10 rushing offenses in the four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Ekeler should continue to be a weapon as a receiver. Dallas implemented RB Tony Pollard heavily in the passing game. Pollard had a 21.8% target share when on the field for receiving snaps, which ranks 23rd among 116 running backs from 2019 to 2022.

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Kelley competed for the No. 2 spot with Sony Michel early in the 2022 season and missed four games with a sprained MCL, but he solidified himself as the bonafide backup by the end of the year.

Kelley finished the season with 69 carries for 287 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and caught 14 of his 25 targets for 101 yards.

In his introductory press conference, Moore mentioned how Kelley “came along” in 2022 and said he would like to have two or three running backs he can count on while referencing the Zeke/Pollard one-two punch in Dallas.

Kelley has shown glimpses of excellence, and now it’s just a matter of staying healthy, something he has struggled to do in his first three seasons.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Spiller entered his rookie season with a lot of hype, but that didn’t translate on the field. He only appeared in six games, partially due to an injury and logged 54 yards from scrimmage, averaging only 2.6 yards per carry.

Heading into his sophomore season, Spiller will be behind Kelley, trying to unseat him as RB2. With his skillset, Spiller is a great candidate to get more touches in short-yardage situations and near the goal line, and he could grow into a bigger role depending on how he performs.

Remember, Spiller was just 20 years of age in his first season. So with more reps, it should help with his development as a player.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no competition for Horvath, who beat out Gabe Nabers for the fullback spot last year. While he was primarily a special teamer in 2022, Horvath was on the field 10% of the offensive snaps, playing a role as a lead blocker while catching two touchdown passes in the first two games of the season.

