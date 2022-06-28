Projecting the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart in 2022

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

First, I project what the quarterback room will look like heading into the 2022 season.

QB1: Justin Herbert

The Chargers are in a great position to have their quarterback of the future on the roster, a really good one, that is.

Herbert took the league by storm in Year 2, finishing with a 65.9 completion percentage, 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions, 302 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Herbert ranks first among quarterbacks in their first two seasons in NFL history in passing touchdowns (69), passing yards (9,350), and completions (839).

Herbert has put himself among the cream of the crop signal-callers. Now we see if he has what it takes to carry this team to a deep run, one that may result in Herbert holding up the Lombardi Trophy.

QB2: Chase Daniel

The Chargers re-signed Daniel in March as Herbert’s backup for a second season. The 13-year pro will continue to serve as a mentor to Herbert, as Daniel is well-versed in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s system. The only way that Daniel will see the field is if Herbert were to get hurt.

QB3: Easton Stick

This is where a battle will come at the position, with Stick and undrafted rookie Brandon Peters fighting for the presumed last spot on the depth chart.

Stick has made the roster in each of his three seasons, appearing in just one game in 2020. Meanwhile, Peters threw for 4,136 yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over five college seasons at Michigan and Illinois.

Carrying two quarterbacks and saving a roster spot for another player at a different position may seem like the ideal route. But given how much the team has shown to value keeping Stick in the room, I think that’s the direction they go before his contract ends.