Projecting the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart in 2021

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart at each position for the Chargers.

First up, I project what the quarterback room will look like heading into the 2021 season.

Had the Chargers’ team doctor not accidentally punctured QB Tyrod Taylor’s lung in Week 2, who knows if we would have been able to see all of the greatness unfold. The accident, however, led to Los Angeles finding their quarterback of the future. In 15 games, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions.

The 22-year-old set rookie records in touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), multi-passing touchdown games (10), games with 300 yards passing (eight), and three-passing touchdown games (six). He fell just 38 yards shy of passing Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374 yards passing. Barring any injury, Herbert could establish himself among the elite quarterbacks by the end of the season.

Daniel has ties to offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, as the two spent four seasons together in New Orleans (2009-12). He has been considered an ideal veteran mentor for young quarterbacks, which is something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together with the Saints. In the early going of the offseason program, Daniel has been a great preceptor to Herbert.

“It’s been really good having him here,” quarterbacks coach Shane Day said. “I’m glad that we were able to get him, not only from the standpoint of teaching and kind of mentoring Justin, but he’s been able to give me some real-life experience, which is great, for this offense that I haven’t been a part of. So he’s been outstanding.”

Drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL draft, Stick has gotten the short end of the stick (no pun intended), as he has limited experience after not having a preseason last year due to COVID-19. He will battle it out this year with Daniel for the backup spot, but I would not be surprised if he is on the outside looking in since Daniel’s familiarity with the offense and mentorship overrules. Stick could also be relegated to the practice squad if the team intends to only have two quarterbacks on the roster. Maybe, just maybe, Stick is used in the same gadget role as Taysom Hill. Unlikely, though.