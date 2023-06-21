Projecting the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart in 2023

Over the next couple of weeks ahead of training camp, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

First, I project what the quarterback room will look like heading into the 2023 season.

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Chargers are in a great position to have their quarterback of the future on the roster, a really good one, that is.

Herbert has been nothing short of outstanding in his first three seasons with the Bolts, throwing for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions and shattering various records along the way.

However, Herbert has yet to fully unlock what makes him such a great player: his immense arm strength and talent.

Last season, Herbert battled fractured rib cartilage and a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, other key players on the offense dealt with injuries and they did not have a speed option, which limited him from uncorking it.

Insert offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Moore’s system is the recipe to success for Herbert, and so is the return of all key members on the offensive side of the ball, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and the addition of Johnston.

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

The Chargers Stick, the 2019 fifth-round pick, agreed to a one-year deal to bring him back earlier this offseason.

Even though Stick has never taken two snaps during the regular season which came in 2020, the coaches have praised his ability to run the practice scout team, and he has a close relationship with Herbert.

Stick has played 10 preseason games, with 144 passes attempted.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After putting together a polished resume at TCU, including guiding them to the national title game in 2022, the Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

Los Angeles has carried three quarterbacks on the active roster in eight of the ten seasons that Tom Telesco has been the general manager, which is why I expect Duggan to make the 53-man roster.

Stick will be the backup entering training camp and Duggan will push him for the spot, and he should add value as a scout team quarterback.

