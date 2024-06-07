Projecting the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart in 2024

Over the next month, ahead of training camp, I will break down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

First, I project what the quarterback room will look like heading into the 2024 season.

Herbert suffered a finger injury that cost him the final four games of last season. But he should return to form, even with a new scheme, which is expected to be predicated on running the ball.

Despite the new offensive approach, Herbert is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, and I expect the coaching staff to still play to his strengths by using his arm to distribute the wealth.

Additionally, Herbert has his quarterbacks coach back in Shane Day, who Herbert had a lot of success under in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As long as Herbert is under center, the sky is the limit for the Chargers.

The Chargers re-signed Stick to serve as Herbert’s backup.

Stick had served as the backup with zero experience as a starter until this past season when Herbert was sidelined with his finger injury.

Stick went on to start the final four games and finished with 1,129 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a score on 27 carries.

Misses the cut: Max Duggan

Duggan was drafted in the seventh round last year, yet he still ended up on the practice squad. I see that as the likely scenario again.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire