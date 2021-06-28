Projecting the Chargers’ offensive line depth chart in 2021

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart at each position for the Chargers.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Next up, I project what the offensive line room will look like heading into the 2021 season.

Many, including myself, did not expect Slater to see a slide to where the Chargers were selecting at No. 13. After he did, it was a no-brainer for the team who needed a franchise left tackle. While there are some who still believe he will be a better guard in this league due to his lack of height and arm length, given how he fared against Chase Young along with other elite edge defenders in college and his traits at the position, I think Slater will be just fine at protecting the blindside.

Backups: Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton

One of the best value moves made by Los Angeles was signing Feiler. He started 40 games for the Steelers since joining them in 2016, including 29 games in the last two seasons – 26 at right tackle and 13 at left guard. During his time with Pittsburgh, he was a contributor to holding opponents to the fewest sacks in the NFL over the past three seasons. His consistency and durability and ability to fill in at multiple spots along the line will go a long way at maintaining competency up front.

Backups: Brenden Jaimes, Scott Quessenberry

Among the plethora of offseason acquisitions made by the Chargers, arguably the best one was signing the All-Pro center. Named first-team All-Pro and rated Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 center from 2020, Linsley didn’t allow a sack or a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run. He allowed just four total pressures last season on 437 pass-blocking snaps — the lowest pressure total in the NFL. With Linsley, L.A. now has a dependable and consistent presence to anchor the offensive line.

Backups: Scott Quessenberry

RG: Oday Aboushi

The team released Trai Turner and went out and signed Aboushi in correspondence. Aboushi stepped into a starting role in the second half of the year for the Lions in 2020 and thrived. On 1,875 total snaps, he has only blown 33 blocks (19 pass, 14 run). Aboushi will have some competition in training camp with fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes. But given the fact that he is coming off his best season yet and is more experienced, Aboushi should lock up the starting spot.

Backups: Brenden Jaimes, Scott Quessenberry

Bulaga is the only returning member on the offensive line. After signing with the Chargers last offseason, the 34-year old was hit with a variety of injuries, limiting his time on the field to just 10 games. According to Sports Info Solutions, Bulaga surrendered 10 pressures (7 pass, 3 run) on 418 total snaps. If Bulaga is dinged up again, the team could move Feiler to right tackle and slide Jameis into the left guard spot or vice versa.

Backups: Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes, Storm Norton