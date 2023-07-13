Projecting the Chargers’ offensive line depth chart in 2023

Over the next couple of weeks leading up to training camp, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Next up, I project what the offensive line room will look like heading into the 2023 season.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Chargers dealt with a slew of injuries last season, but there wasn’t a more pivotal loss than Rashawn Slater, who suffered a torn biceps in Week 3, which put him out for the remainder of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Having Slater back will be crucial, as Los Angeles will be relying on Justin Herbert heavily, and having his blindside protected is imperative. Additionally, Slater is a major component in the run game, which was mightily poor in 2022.

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection of the 2021 NFL draft, allowed only 26 pressures and four sacks in his rookie season. He was also named a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was thrown into the fire in his first season as the team’s starting right guard. He experienced typical rookie growing pains against elite competition. They primarily came in pass protection, where he allowed 40 pressures and seven sacks. However, he was steadily strong as a run blocker alongside Trey Pipkins on the right side of the offensive line. Now set to move to left guard, Johnson should grow into a solid and complete player at the position, being in between Slater and Corey Linsley.

C Corey Linsley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Despite missing two games, Linsley continued to show why the Chargers signed him two offseasons ago. The 31-year-old Linsley was dominant in pass protection, allowing seven pressures and zero sacks across 15 games in 2022. Entering Year 10, Linsley will again be counted on to continue to be the anchor of the offensive line and keep Herbert upright.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Salyer started 15 games at left tackle in place of Slater. Salyer entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft and had more responsibilities than expected. Despite some struggles, he played reasonably well, especially given the circumstance he was in. Now he is set to move to right guard, where his size and play strength suits him better. Still, he can play tackle in a pinch if an injury occurs.

RT: Trey Pipkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Drafted as a project in 2019 out of Sioux Falls and struggling to find his footing in the NFL in his first few seasons, Pipkins looked like a capable NFL tackle in his contract year.

Despite battling through an MCL sprain he first suffered in Week 5, Pipkins played at a high level. He only allowed two sacks on 586 pass-block snaps. He was also solid as a run blocker.

As a result, Pipkins was rewarded for his high level of play, signing a three-year contract extension worth $7.25 million per season.

AP Photo/John McCoy

Clapp was signed by the Chargers last offseason after four seasons with the Saints. In April, Los Angeles re-signed him.

Advertisement

Clapp started three games while Corey Linsley was out with a knee injury and a concussion. He was strong in pass protection, allowing just four pressures on 252 pass-blocking snaps.

With Clapp staying in the blue and gold, the Bolts have their backup center to Linsley locked up through the upcoming season.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers selected McFadden in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

McFadden was a proven offensive lineman in college, logging 2,960 snaps in his five seasons, with 39 career starts split between left tackle (27) and right tackle (12).

He was named first-team All-ACC and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the top blocker in the conference after his final season with the Tigers.

Advertisement

McFadden has exceptionally long arms at over 34 inches, but he is 6-foot-2, which might suggest a position change to guard at the next level. Nevertheless, the position versatility should pay dividends for Los Angeles.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Pipkins missed time, Sarell got the start at right tackle, and while it was not always perfect, he showed enough flashes to warrant a spot to add more tackle depth. Sarell allowed 18 pressures and two sacks on 186 pass-block snaps last season.

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

This should be a battle between Bailey and Brenden Jaimes for one of the final spots. And in these projections, I believe Bailey makes the cut. Bailey showed a lot of promise in pass protection last preseason. While those reps came from both tackle spots, Bailey can kick inside and be a solid backup guard over Jaimes, who has struggled.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire