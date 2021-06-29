Projecting the Chargers’ edge defender depth chart in 2021

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be breaking down the depth chart at each position for the Chargers.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Line

Next up, I project what the edge defender room will look like heading into the 2021 season.

After becoming the highest paid edge defender in the NFL, Bosa showed why he was worth every penny. Despite missing four games due to various injuries, Bosa was a major contributor on the defensive side of the ball, as he logged 41 quarterback pressures, 27 hits and 7.5 sacks. He also came up clutch on multiple occasions against the run. The outcome was him being named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl. This season, Bosa will be an integral piece of head coach Brandon Staley’s defense, where it’s expected that he will play on the edge of the line as an outside pass rusher, and a little bit closer to the ball as an interior defensive lineman because he has the length and strength to anchor, too.

Since entering the league back in 2018, Nwosu had only been used as an off-ball strongside linebacker as well as a situational pass-rusher. Despite having a limited load, with his defensive snaps under 40% in 45 career games, Nwosu still totaled 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 59 quarterback pressures and 44 hurries. Now in a system that favors his skillset and under the guidance of Staley and outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers, Nwosu could be in for his biggest season in 2021.

Fackrell was among the many additions earlier this offseason after spending last year with the Giants. He brings plenty of experience to the Chargers, having six seasons in the NFL under his belt, both as a starter and a rotational pass-rusher. Fackrell has 20.5 sacks in five seasons, with his most productive season coming in 2018 when he had 10.5 sacks with the Packers. This season, Fackrell will serve as a situational pass-rusher, barring any injury to Bosa or Nwosu. On top of that, he will be a special teams ace.

Backup: Chris Rumph II

Rumph II was drafted in the fourth-round of this year’s draft out of Duke. While he’s undersized for the position at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, Rumph demonstrated the ability to rush the passer at a high level. Similar to Leonard Floyd, who Staley coached last year with Rams, Rumph has an excellent feel for getting heat on the quarterback with pure athleticism, explosiveness, length and body flexibility. While the traits are there, he isn’t a true edge-setter due to lack of strength and bulk on his frame. Rumph will likely be a third-down pass-rusher and special teamer early on in his career while he continues to get stronger.