Projecting Chargers’ edge defender depth chart in 2022

Today, the focus is on how the edge defender room will look heading into 2022.

Joey Bosa

Bosa enters this season still as one of the league’s most premier pass rushers. Despite being double-teamed on 23% of his defensive snaps, Bosa still managed to produce his fourth double-digit-sack season (10.5) and a career-high seven forced fumbles while adding 68 pressures and 49 hurries in 2021. In five seasons, Bosa has won Defensive Rookie of the Year and made four Pro Bowls.

Khalil Mack

Quarterbacks, the past few seasons, had to worry about Bosa coming off the edge whenever they faced the Chargers. But now, they will have another terror in their faces in Mack, who was acquired via trade. Mack was limited to just seven games this past season as a foot injury put him on the injured reserve. Still, the 30-year-old managed to produce 22 pressures and six sacks. Between his time with the Raiders and Bears, Mack has a resume that includes the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl nods and four straight years with double-digit sacks from 2015 through 2018.

Last season, Los Angeles ranked 19th in pressure rate overall, and on third-and-longs, the team ranked 25th in pressure rate. Now, with Mack’s explosive power and burst and Bosa’s athleticism and hand usage to threaten blockers, these numbers should improve drastically.

Chris Rumph II

As a rookie, Rumph played 176 snaps, which he turned into 19 tackles, four quarterback pressures, two hits, and one sack. Rumph showed flashes of athleticism, lateral quickness, and secondary effort and range. However, his lean frame and lack of play strength led to him being engulfed at the point of attack far more often than not. That is why Rumph has made the point to get stronger and bigger this offseason. Entering the league, Rumph was 235 pounds, but on the team’s website, he’s now listed as 244 pounds. With the additional weight and strength and the pressure packages with the personnel in place coupled with his athletic ability, look for there to be an uptick in production from Rumph in Year 2.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy was signed post-draft to bring more depth to the position, and a championship pedigree with two Super Bowl rings. With position versatility being highly coveted in Staley’s system, it’s something that Van Noy brings to the table, with his ability to rush the passer off the edge while playing the inside linebacker position. Van Noy has amassed at least 20 pressures and four sacks in the past five seasons. Further, his 83.9 coverage grade in 2022 was the highest among all linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.