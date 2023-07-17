Projecting the Chargers’ edge defender depth chart in 2023

Over the next weeks leading up to training camp, I will be breaking down the depth chart for each Chargers position.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Next up, I project what the edge defender room will look like heading into the 2023 season.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a groin tear that required surgery. His absence was largely felt as the Chargers struggled to generate a pass rush and stop the run on the perimeter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bosa has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons, which is concerning. But if he is able to stay on the field, Bosa should provide a huge boost to the defense.

In 2021, Bosa posted 69 pressures, 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

During the first two games of last season, Bosa and Mack were wreaking havoc, as they combined for 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures, and 13 hurries.

In his first season as a Charger, Mack recorded 50 tackles (33 solo), eight sacks, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite being double-teamed, he still led the team in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Advertisement

Mack, the 32-year-old, may not be as dominant as he was earlier in his professional career, but he is still a handful for opposing offensive tackles with his power. If Bosa stays healthy, watch out for the tandem.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bolts needed to add depth behind Bosa and Mack, and they did so by bringing in one of the most productive college pass-rushers at the position last season, as he finished with 13.5 sacks (second-most in the nation) and 37 quarterback hurries.

While he is only 20 years of age, Tuipulotu plays way ahead of his years. He has the upfield explosion, heavy and determined hands, lateral agility and rush instincts to avoid blockers and change gaps as well as the strength and effort to impact the run game.

Advertisement

Projecting as their third edge defender, Tuipulotu can stand up and rush from the outside and reduce inside as a five-technique and be a mismatch against guards, similar to Bosa.

Chris Rumph II

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Rumph, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has been a core special teamer, but he has not had much of an impact on defense.

In 2022, Rumph finished with two sacks, 17 pressures, ten hurries, and five quarterback hits despite playing 166 pass-rushing snaps. But his lack of strength was still an issue, as offensive tackles easily took him out in his tracks and he struggled to set edges.

On special teams, Rumph played 218 snaps last season. He should continue to be a key piece for coordinator Ryan Ficken, all while hopefully showing some improvement on defense.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire