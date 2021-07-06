Projecting the Chargers’ cornerback depth chart in 2021

Gavino Borquez
·3 min read

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been breaking down the depth chart at each position for the Chargers.

Next up, I project what the cornerback room will look like heading into the 2021 season.

Michael Davis

After originally signing with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Davis steadily developed into a quality starter, with 2020 marking his best as a professional. He slowed some of the league’s top receivers and made a few big plays in critical situations en route to logging 64 tackles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions, all of which were personal bests. Heading into the upcoming season, his versatility in coverage, length and athleticism make him a good fit near the boundary in head coach Brandon Staley’s defense. Only 26 years of age, Davis’ best football is still ahead of him

Chris Harris Jr.

Signed last offseason, Harris Jr. wasn’t as promising as prior years due to an injury that forced him to miss seven games and playing in a system that didn’t favor his skillset, only totaling 37 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception. In Staley’s defense, Harris will have more man coverage responsibilities, which is what he’s more comfortable with as opposed to heavy dosages of zone with former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley last season. He will be tasked with playing his natural position inside the slot on the outside and dimebacker.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Selected in the second round of this year’s draft, Samuel Jr. fell due to size concerns, but that never held him back at Florida State as he stymied top receivers on a weekly basis, where he posted 97 tackles, 29 passes defensed and four interceptions over 31 games. Now in the best situation possible playing for Staley, the coaching coupled with his natural talent could take his game to the next level. His quickness, instincts and ball skills should translate very well in this league. Like how Staley used Troy Hill with the Rams, Samuel Jr. will be in a similar situation, playing inside and outside.

Brandon Facyson

Relegated to a reserve player since entering the league in 2018, Facyson was re-signed earlier this offseason because the new coaching staff liked what they saw from a small sample size and felt like he has the traits they covet at the position. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Facyson has excellent size and length and experience in a variety of techniques and coverage. While he hasn’t put it all together on the field, he has potential and it’s easy to believe that the coaches could help him unlock it.

Ryan Smith

Signed earlier this offseason after spending the past five seasons with the Buccaneers, Smith was brought in to aide in the special teams department, where he will aide in the coverage units. Last season, Smith appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers and played 78 percent of the special teams snaps (360). He also played at least 73 percent of the special teams snaps in each of the team’s four postseason games. In 2019, he led the team with a team-high seven stops on special teams.

