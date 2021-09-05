Projecting the Bears’ starting offense in Week 1

The Chicago Bears offense has been one of the worst in the league over the last couple of seasons under Matt Nagy. And while the hope is that changes this season, we didn’t really see enough this preseason to make us think too much will be different.

The biggest difference on offense comes at the most important position with new quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, both upgrades from the QB situation last year. But the question is when Fields will eventually get his chance to start, which will give us a better glimpse at what this offense can accomplish in 2021.

But, of course, the offensive line remains the biggest concern on offense, where Jason Peters was brought in to serve as left tackle with rookie Teven Jenkins sidelined after back surgery. Germain Ifedi hasn’t inspired much confidence at the tackle position either, so eyes will be on the offensive line.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ projected starting offense heading into Week 1:

QB Andy Dalton

Matt Nagy has been insistent that it's the Andy Dalton show for Week 1. As for how long, well, that's up to Dalton.

RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery is coming off an encouraging 2020 season, where he finished with the fifth-most rushing yards and scrimmage yards. Still, the best is yet to come for Montgomery.

WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and the Bears still haven't signed him to a long-term extension. But he's still expected to be the biggest threat in this offense once again.

WR Darnell Mooney

The sky's the limit for second-year wideout Darnell Mooney, who's coming off an encouraging rookie season where he showed he could be a deep threat in this offense. Now, let's see if his quarterback can get him the ball.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin has been showcasing his speed throughout training camp, and he has the chance to be another deep threat in Chicago's offense.

TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet, who is now TE1, is entering the pivotal Year 2, where tight ends tend to take significant steps forward in their development.

LT Jason Peters

Jason Peters projects to be the Bears' starting left tackle this season. But with concerns surrounding his conditioning, it wouldn't be a surprise to see rookie Larry Borom rotated in there.

LG Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair has played both center and guard, but it seems like the Bears finally let him stay put, where he'll anchor the left side of the line with Peters.

C Sam Mustipher

The Bears might've found their center of the future in former undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher, who established himself as a solid option at center last season.

RG James Daniels

James Daniels is returning to the starting lineup after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 5 last season. The Bears offensive line, which struggled at the position in his absence, should be better off in his return.

RT Germain Ifedi

After not practicing for most of training camp with a hip flexor, Germain Ifedi is back at right tackle this season, where the hope is he's better than he was in the preseason finale.

