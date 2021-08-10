Projecting the Bears’ starting offense after 2 weeks of training camp

The Chicago Bears are a couple of weeks into training camp, and the roster is already starting to take shape, especially when it comes to the starting line-up.

The Bears will host the Dolphins for the first preseason game on Saturday, where players have a chance to make a case for a roster spot or starting job as competition continues.

Chicago will release their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason game against Miami this week. But before then, here’s our projection for the Bears starting offensive lineup after two weeks of practice.

QB Andy Dalton

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While Justin Fields definitely looks like he could be the Bears starting quarterback, Andy Dalton has been solid enough for Matt Nagy to continue to follow the plan -- play the veteran and let the rookie learn from the bench.

RB David Montgomery

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

No question that David Montgomery will be taking the load for Chicago, where he's coming off an impressive second season where he had the fifth-most rushing yards and scrimmage yards. And Montgomery looks poised for more success in Year 3.

WR Allen Robinson

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Allen Robinson remains the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver after the team slapped the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason. Robinson, who's roster spot is already locked up, has been developing chemistry with Andy Dalton.

WR Darnell Mooney

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney is someone else who's a lock for this roster, and there's a ton of excitement surrounding his potential in his second season. Mooney has been "on fire" with his route running during training camp, and the sky's the limit for him.

WR Marquise Goodwin

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While the four remaining receiver spots are up for grabs, it feels like a safe bet that Marquise Goodwin will occupy that WR3 role. He's flashed throughout training camp with his speed and ability to make plays.

TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Following an encouraging rookie year, Cole Kmet is poised for a breakout season with a year of experience under his belt. Kmet will be more involved on offense this season, especially in the passing game.

LT Teven Jenkins

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There's no way to sugarcoat it: there's a real concern with rookie Teven Jenkins, who has yet to practice during training camp. Given we're still early on in training camp, I still have Jenkins projected as the starting left tackle. If he's not ready, Elijah Wilkinson would assume the role.

LG Cody Whitehair

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While Cody Whitehair has experience at guard and center, he feels at home at left guard with Sam Mustipher taking ownership of that center spot. Whitehair brings a wealth of experience to a unit looking to form cohesion.

C Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Sam Mustipher took advantage of his opportunity last year with injuries to Chicago's offensive line, and now he's the Bears' starting center. Mustipher has bulked up this offseason, which will help him go against some dominant defensive linemen.

RG James Daniels

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

James Daniels is currently sidelined with a quad injury, but he should be ready for the start of the regular season, where he'll see his first regular-season action since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 5 last season.

RT Germain Ifedi

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

While Germain Ifedi hasn't practiced since suffering hip flexor during conditioning at the start of camp, the expectation is he should be ready for the start of the season.

