Projecting the Bears’ depth chart as training camp begins

The Chicago Bears kick off training camp this week at Halas Hall, which marks the end of a long offseason and the unofficial start to the 2023 NFL season.

And it’s certainly been an eventful offseason for Chicago, where general manager Ryan Poles overhauled the roster with some big additions, including wide receiver DJ Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and offensive linemen Nate Davis and Darnell Wright.

While the Bears operated under the “it’s a rep chart, not a depth chart” during the offseason program, the depth chart becomes more significant now that camp has arrived.

With that in mind, we’re taking a crack at predicting what the depth chart looks like at the start of training camp:

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

QB

Justin Fields

PJ Walker

Nathan Peterman

Tyson Bagent

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman and Bagent will compete for the third spot.

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

RB

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Roschon Johnson

Travis Homer, Trestan Ebner

FB

Khari Blasingame

Robert Burns

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman.

Wide receiver

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

WR

DJ Moore

Tyler Scott

Dante Pettis

Joe Reed

WR

Darnell Mooney

Equanimeous St. Brown

Nsimba Webster

Aron Cruickshank

WR

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones Jr.

Daurice Fountain

Thyrick Pitts, Isaiah Ford

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

TE

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Jake Tonges

Chase Allen, Stephen Carlson

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

LT

Braxton Jones

Larry Borom

Kellen Diesch

Roy Mbaeteka, Josh Lugg

LG

Teven Jenkins

Lucas Patrick

Dieter Eiselen

C

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Doug Kramer

RG

Nate Davis

Lucas Patrick

Ja’Tyre Carter

Gabriel Houy

RT

Darnell Wright

Alex Leatherwood

Robert Haskins

Aviante Collins

The starting offensive line is set following the additions of rookie Wright and free-agent addition Davis to shore up the right side of the line. Jones is entering his second season at left tackle, Jenkins is shifting to left guard and Whitehair moves to center.

Edge rusher

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

DE

DeMarcus Walker

Rasheem Green

Terrell Lewis

Jalen Harris

DE

Trevis Gipson

Dominique Robinson

Jalyn Holmes

D’Anthony Jones

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Chicago could add another veteran to the mix during training camp.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

DT

Justin Jones

Zacch Pickens

Andrew Brown

Donovan Jeter

DT

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter

Travis Bell

The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

WLB

T.J. Edwards

DeMarquis Gates

Buddy Johnson

MLB

Tremaine Edmunds

Noah Sewell

Micah Baskerville

SLB

Jack Sanborn

Dylan Cole

Kuony Deng

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
First team

Second team

Third team

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Terell Smith

Jaylon Jones

NCB

Kyler Gordon

Josh Blackwell

CB

Tyrique Stevenson

Kindle Vildor

Greg Stroman Jr., Michael Ojemudia

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
First team

Second team

Third team

Other

FS

Eddie Jackson

Elijah Hicks

Adrian Colbert

Macon Clark

SS

Jaquan Brisker

Kendall Williamson

A.J. Thomas

Bralen Trahan

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. With the departure of DeAndre Houston-Carson, that should mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Specialists

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
First team

Second team

K

Cairo Santos

Andre Szmyt

P

Trenton Gill

LS

Patrick Scales

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.

