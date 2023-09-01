Projecting the Bears’ depth chart following roster updates

The Chicago Bears have made some updates to their 53-man roster with the addition of four players.

That includes trading for offensive lineman Dan Feeney, signing wide receiver Trent Taylor and claiming defensive end Khalid Kareem and safety Quindell Johnson off waivers.

The Bears will release their first depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Green Bay Packers. But until then, we’re taking a swing at projecting the Bears’ 2023 depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields Tyson Bagent Nathan Peterman

While there was never a doubt that Fields would be QB1, Bagent certainly made things interesting at QB2. Following a strong preseason — coupled with Walker’s struggles — Bagent earned a spot on the 53-man roster and is Fields’ backup. Chicago then re-signed Peterman to the active roster, an indication Bagent might not be QB2 heading into Week 1. But, for now, he gets the nod.

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Herbert, Foreman and Johnson were always going to be the top three running backs heading into the 2023 season — although it’ll be interesting to see if Herbert retains lead back status throughout the season. Homer, a solid special teamer, will occupy the fourth spot.

Wide receiver

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There were no surprises with Moore, Mooney, Claypool and Scott landing the first four spots. It wasn’t too much of a surprise that St. Brown and Jones also secured a roster spot. But it’s certainly interesting that the Bears are carrying seven wide receivers, including the newly-signed Taylor, who will serve as punt returner.

Tight end

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string TE Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Marcedes Lewis

The tight end room has been set for weeks now with Kmet and new editions Tonyan and Lewis, giving Chicago arguably its best tight end room in a long time.

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There aren’t any real surprises with the offensive linemen, which includes newcomer Feeney, who the team traded for earlier this week. Jenkins and Kramer made the initial 53-man roster, but they were placed on injured reserve, which means they’ll miss the first four games. They’re not reflected in this depth chart. With Jenkins sidelined, it’ll be interesting to see how the interior line shakes up at left guard and center, where Whitehair and Patrick figure to fill those roles.

Defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago’s defensive line has been overhauled this offseason, including new starting defensive ends Ngakoue and Walker. Jones, Billing, Dexter and Pickens have been penciled in at defensive tackle since the summer began, and the real surprises came at defensive end. Gipson and Lewis were the biggest surprises, as they had strong preseasons. The Bears claimed Kareem off waivers to fill that final defensive end spot.

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled their linebacker room this offseason with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards, who give the team a top linebacker tandem. Sanborn and rookie Sewell were also roster locks. Cole got the final linebacker spot over players like Baskerville and Walker, even though he missed most of the summer with injury.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Cornerback is another position group that’s benefitted from offseason moves. Key veterans Johnson and Gordon are returning, and the Bears added two rookies in Stevenson and Smith to solidify the cornerback group. Stevenson is expected to start opposite Johnson on the outside with Gordon in the slot. A couple of undrafted rookies from last season, Blackwell and Jones, got the final nods.

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string S Eddie Jackson Elijah Hicks S Jaquan Brisker Quindell Johnson

Chicago might have one of the best safety duos in Jackson and Brisker, who have been sidelined by injury for the last couple of weeks. With the departure of DeAndre Houston-Carson in free agency, Hicks is stepping into that third safety spot. While Thomas made the initial 53-man roster, he was cut to make room for Johnson, who was claimed off waivers.

Special teams

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales

The special teams group has been set for awhile, as Santos, Gill and Scales enter their second season as a unit. Chicago also signed kicker John Parker Romo to the practice squad.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire