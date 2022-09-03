Projecting the Bears’ depth chart following roster updates
The Chicago Bears have made some updates to their 53-man roster with the addition of seven players who were claimed off waivers.
Chicago’s roster consists of 13% of new players who joined the team in the last few days. That includes offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The Bears will release their first depth chart ahead of their season opener against the 49ers. But until then, we’re taking another swing at projecting the Bears’ 2022 depth chart heading into Week 1.
Quarterback
Position
1st string
2nd string
QB
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Unlike last year, there’s really no questions or drama with the quarterbacks. There’s no debating that Justin Fields is QB1 heading into this season, and Trevor Siemian will serve as his backup.
Running Back
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
RB
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
FB
Khari Blasingame
Jake Tonges
Running back is the strength of this Bears offense. David Montgomery returns as the lead back with rising star Khalil Herbert set to see an expanded role in Luke Getsy’s offense. Trestan Ebner should also get some looks. Khari Blasingame is the top fullback with Jake Tonges backing him up.
Wide receiver
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
Darnell Mooney
Byron Pringle
Dante Pettis
WR
Equanimeous St. Brown
Velus Jones Jr.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Darnell Mooney is the clear WR1 heading into the season, and Equanimeous St. Brown gets the WR2 nod for now given he’s played the entire summer while Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. have been sidelined with injuries. Dante Pettis should see plenty of work on special teams. The Bears placed N’Keal Harry and Tajae Sharpe on IR and claimed Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers.
Tight end
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
TE
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
Trevon Wesco
There aren’t a lot of questions at the tight end position, where Cole Kmet is the top guy heading into the season. He continues to build his connection with Fields, and he’s been his top target behind Mooney. Veterans Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco will back him up.
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
LT
Braxton Jones
Riley Reiff
LG
Cody Whitehair
Ja’Tyre Carter
C
Lucas Patrick
Sam Mustipher
RG
Teven Jenkins
Alex Leatherwood
RT
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
The starting offensive line appears to be set with LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Teven Jenkins and RT Larry Borom. Sam Mustipher will backup Patrick, who remains sidelined after thumb surgery. The Bears claimed Alex Leatherwood this week, and he’s someone who can play both right guard and right tackle. While the hope is he develops into a starter, Chicago doesn’t have to rush him.
Defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
Robert Quinn
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Kingsley Jonathan
DT
Justin Jones
Angelo Blackson
DT
Armon Watts
Mike Pennel
DE
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
The defensive line doesn’t come as too much of a surprise with Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al Quadin-Muhammad leading the way at defensive end. No surprise with Justin Jones at the 3-technique position. That nose tackle spot will be one to watch. The Bears claimed Armon Watts off waivers, and he’s someone who should be starting at nose tackle.
Linebacker
Position
1st string
2nd string
LB
Roquan Smith
Sterling Weatherford
LB
Nicholas Morrow
Jack Sanborn
LB
Matt Adams
Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow are locks at weak-side and middle linebacker, and Matt Adams will likely nab the strong side-job. Jack Sanborn will backup Morrow at middle linebacker while newcomer Sterling Weatherford, who was claimed off waivers, will serve as a key reserve.
Cornerback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones
CB
Kyler Gordon
Lamar Jackson
Josh Blackwell
There’s no question that Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon are the top cornerback options for Chicago. The only question is how Gordon will be utilized. And given he saw plenty of action at nickel cornerback during the preseason, we can probably expect that to continue. That would mean it would be Kindle Vildor starting opposite Johnson on the outside. Lamar Jackson and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones were bubble players who made the cut and Josh Blackwell joins the group after he was claimed off waiver.
Safety
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
S
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
S
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
The Bears are set at safety. Eddie Jackson will start at free safety with Jaquan Brisker manning strong safety. DeAndre Houston-Carson, Dane Cruikshank and Elijah Hicks are the top reserves, and they’ll also serve as special teams contributors.
Special Teams
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
H
Trenton Gill
Trevor Siemian
The Bears special teams will look different for the first time in a few years following the departure of Pat O’Donnell. Rookie Trenton Gill takes over the starting duties at punter while Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back at kicker and long snapper, respectively.
