Projecting the Bears’ depth chart following first week of training camp
The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first full week of training camp practices, which included two padded and five non-padded workouts.
While it’s still early into the summer — with preseason set to kick off next week — there has been plenty of developments at some key positions. With starting jobs and roster spots on the line, there are some players who are making a strong case.
The Bears will release their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Chiefs. But until then, we’re taking another swing at projecting the Bears’ 2022 depth chart through the first seven practices.
Quarterback
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Nathan Peterman
Unlike last summer, there’s really no questions or drama with the quarterbacks. There’s no debating that Justin Fields is QB1 heading into this season, and Trevor Siemian will serve as his backup. Nathan Peterman remains a camp body at this point, and he’s sure to get plenty of preseason reps.
Running back
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Darrynton Evans
Trestan Ebner, De’Montre Tuggle
FB
Khari Blasingame
Running back is the strength of this Bears offense. David Montgomery returns as the lead back with rising star Khalil Herbert set to see an expanded role in Luke Getsy’s offense. Khari Blasingame is the only fullback on the roster, and he should se plenty of work this season. Darrynton Evans currently holds down that fourth spot, but rookie Trestan Ebner, who’s been making waves so far in camp, could certainly pass him up.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
WR
Darnell Mooney
Velus Jones Jr.
David Moore
Isaiah Coulter
WR
Byron Pringle
N’Keal Harry
Dante Pettis
Chris Finke
WR
Equanimeous St. Brown
Dazz Newsome
Tajae Sharpe
Nsimba Webster, Kevin Shaa
It’s safe to say that the wide receiver room is wide open behind Darnell Mooney. Mooney has been the best wideout in camp, but there are some intriguing names emerging. Fields has shown connections with newcomers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and N’Keal Harry. But it’s St. Brown who’s made a strong impression on offense through the first week, which gives him a slight edge over Jones for now.
Tight end
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
James O’Shaughnessy
Rysen John, Jake Tonges, Chase Allen
There aren’t a lot of questions at the tight end position, where Cole Kmet is the top guy heading into the season. He continues to build his connection with Fields, and he’s been his top target behind Mooney. Veterans Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy are the top options behind Kmet.
Offensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
LT
Braxton Jones
Larry Borom
Julien Davenport
LG
Cody Whitehair
Zachary Thomas
C
Sam Mustipher
Doug Kramer
Dieter Eiselen
RG
Michael Schofield
Ja’Tyre Carter
RT
Riley Reiff
Teven Jenkins*
Lachavious Simmons
Shon Coleman, Jean Delance
*Patrick and Jenkins are both injured
The offensive line depth chart remains fluid at this point, given that it’s been changing throughout the first week of practices. With Lucas Patrick sidelined indefinitely with a right hand injury, it’s been Sam Mustipher and Doug Kramer rotating at center. But Mustipher appears to be the favorite at center, until Patrick is back. The expectation is Patrick will be back for the Week 1 opener, where he would be the starter. Michael Schofield and rookie Ja’Tyre Carter have been splitting reps at right guard, but as things continue, Schofield certainly looks to be the favorite. At tackle, Riley Reiff has seen time at left tackle and right tackle with the starters. He was recently moved to right tackle when the pads came on to give rookie Braxton Jones more looks at left tackle. That’s certainly looking to be an option heading into the season.
Defensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
Robert Quinn
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Dominique Robinson
Sam Kamara
DT
Justin Jones
Angelo Blackson
Auzoyah Alufohai
DT
Khyiris Tonga
Mike Pennel
LaCale London
Micah Dew-Treadway
DE
Trevis Gipson
Mario Edwards
Charles Snowden
Carson Taylor
Even with the pads coming on, there doesn’t appear to be much change along the defensive line. Robert Quinn has been limited as he ramps up, which has given both Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad plenty of reps as the starting defensive ends. We’re keeping Gipson as the projected starter opposite Quinn, but Muhammad continues to impress this summer. Khyiris Tonga remains the favorite at nose tackle while Justin Jones is set in stone as the starting 3-technique. Mario Edwards has been seen lining up at defensive end in the base defense while getting a look at the 3-tech position in nickel.
Linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LB
Roquan Smith*
Joe Thomas
C.J. Avery
LB
Nicholas Morrow
Caleb Johnson
Noah Dawkins
LB
Matthew Adams
Jack Sanborn
Christian Albright
*Smith is on the PUP list
Roquan Smith has been sidelined for all of camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and deals with a contract dispute. But there’s no debating he’ll be the starting weak-side linebacker when he returns. Nicholas Morrow is also a lock at the middle linebacker position. But everything else is up for grabs, although Matthew Adams appears to be the favorite at strong-side linebacker. Joe Thomas has had a strong camp, so he’s someone who could challenge for playing time.
Cornerback
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Lamar Jackson
Jaylon Jones
CB
Kyler Gordon
Greg Stroman Jr.
Jayson Stanley
Bopete Keyes
NCB
Tavon Young
Thomas Graham Jr.*
Duke Shelley
*Graham is injured
Rookie Kyler Gordon appears to be the X-factor in the cornerback room. Gordon has been getting looks both outside and in the slot during the first seven practices. There have been different starting combinations depending on where Gordon is lining up. It starts with Jaylon Johnson and Gordon on the outside with Tavon Young at nickel, but it’s been Kindle Vildor getting a look on the outside with Johnson when Gordon is in the slot. There’s even been a grouping with Johnson and Gordon outside and Vildor at nickel cornerback.
Safety
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
S
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
Jon Alexander
S
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
Michael Joseph
A.J. Thomas
For all intents and purposes, the Bears are set at safety. Eddie Jackson will start at free safety with Jaquan Brisker manning strong safety. Brisker continues to make a strong impression in camp, where both he and Jackson have notched interceptions. DeAndre Houston-Carson and Dane Cruikshank are the top reserves, and they’ll also serve as special teams contributors.
Special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
The Bears special teams will look different for the first time in a few years following the departure of Pat O’Donnell. Rookie Trenton Gill takes over the starting duties at punter while Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back at kicker and long snapper, respectively.
