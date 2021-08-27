Projecting Bears’ depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, where a handful of players will be competing for starting jobs or roster spots.

With the final round of roster cuts looming next Tuesday, this is the last chance for many roster bubble players to make an impression and push for a roster spot.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart ahead of the preseason finale, we’re taking a crack at projecting what that depth chart looks like heading into Saturday’s game.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string : Khalil Herbert

Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Starters : Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin

Second string : Damiere Byrd, Dazz Newsome, Rodney Adams

Third string : Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson, Isaiah Coulter

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Left tackle : Jason Peters, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins*

Left guard : Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright

Center : Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

Right guard : James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Jenkins had back surgery

Defensive line

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Starters : Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

Second string : Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones

Third string : Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods

Other: Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string : Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Third string : James Vaughters, Sam Kamara

Other: Charles Snowden

Cornerback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant

Third string : Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kicker

Starter : Cairo Santos

Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string : Chris Lacy

Third string : Rodney Adams

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

Starter : Dazz Newsome

Second string : Damiere Byrd

Third string: Darnell Mooney

