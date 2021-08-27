Breaking News:

Projecting Bears’ depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Titans

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
The Chicago Bears are preparing for their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, where a handful of players will be competing for starting jobs or roster spots.

With the final round of roster cuts looming next Tuesday, this is the last chance for many roster bubble players to make an impression and push for a roster spot.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart ahead of the preseason finale, we’re taking a crack at projecting what that depth chart looks like heading into Saturday’s game.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

  • Starter: David Montgomery

  • Second string: Damien Williams

  • Third string: Khalil Herbert

  • Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins*

  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright

  • Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

  • Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Jenkins had back surgery

Defensive line

AP Photo/Wade Payne

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

  • Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

  • Second string: Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones

  • Third string: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods

  • Other: Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

  • Third string: James Vaughters, Sam Kamara

  • Other: Charles Snowden

Cornerback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant

  • Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

  • Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kicker

  • Starter: Cairo Santos

  • Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Chris Lacy

  • Third string: Rodney Adams

  • Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

  • Starter: Dazz Newsome

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd

  • Third string: Darnell Mooney

