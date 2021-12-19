Projecting Bears’ current depth chart for Week 15 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were hit hard by COVID-19 this week, where a slew of players landed on the list, along with all three coordinators. They also have a number of players who could miss the game due to injury.

There are quite a number of players who could miss Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, which leaves some positions — like cornerback, receiver and offensive line — vulnerable heading into this game.

With that said, we’re taking a look at what the Bears’ depth chart could look like Monday night against the Vikings.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Starter: Justin Fields

Backup: Nick Foles

Despite suffering a left hand contusion last week, Justin Fields is good to go for Monday night against the Vikings. But it’ll be Nick Foles serving as Fields’ backup once again as Andy Dalton is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and dealing with a left hand injury.

Running back

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Starter: David Montgomery

Backups: Khalil Herbert, Damien Williams, Ryan Nall

Despite some illness scares with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert earlier in the week, Chicago will have its full stable of running backs heading into Monday night. Running back is arguably the healthiest position group for the Bears right now.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Starters: Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd

Backups: Jakeem Grant, Rodney Adams (PS)

The Bears look like they’ll be without Allen Robinson, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Marquise Goodwin, who’s been nursing foot injury for a few weeks, is doubtful for this game, which leaves Chicago thin at receiver. Expect a lot of Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant in this game. The Bears could flex Rodney Adams from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Backups: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

While Cole Kmet had an illness earlier in the week and Jimmy Graham nursed a knee injury that limited him in practice, both look like they’ll be good to go Monday night. Jesse James is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and doesn’t look like he’ll be available. But J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted will be good to go against the Vikings.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Left tackle: Teven Jenkins

Left guard: Cody Whitehair

Center: Sam Mustipher

Right guard: James Daniels

Right tackle: Elijah Wilkinson

Reserves: Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons

The Bears will likely be without their two starting tackles in Jason Peters, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Packers, and rookie Larry Borom, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. That means Teven Jenkins will be making his first NFL start, likely at left tackle in place of Jenkins, while Elijah Wilkinson, who is returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, looks to get the start at right tackle.

Defensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Starters: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols

Backups: Angelo Blackson, Margus Hunt

Barring a setback, Akiem Hicks appears on track to return to the starting lineup for the first time in over a month, which is good news for a Bears defensive front that’ll have to contend with Dalvin Cook. Eddie Goldman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which gives Chicago its starting defensive line. Mario Edwards, a key reserve, remains sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Starters: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson

Backups: Bruce Irvin, Ledarius Mack

The Bears have their current starting edge rushers available in Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson, where Quinn will be looking to continue his dominance off the edge. Quinn has 7.5 sacks in the last four games — 14 on the season — and he’s just 3.5 shy of matching Richard Dent’s single-season record in Chicago. Bruce Irvin and Ledarius Mack will serve as reserves at outside linebacker.

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

Backups: Christian Jones, Caleb Johnson

While Roquan Smith reaggravated his hamstring injury last Sunday against the Packers, he’s officially questionable for this game and on track to play, which is great news for the Bears. Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones figure to continue to split reps opposite Smith while Caleb Johnson will continue to serve as additional depth.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Backups: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor, Thomas Graham Jr. (PS)

Cornerback has been an absolute mess this season, and it’s going to be at its worst this week against the Vikings. The Bears are down to just two cornerbacks on the active roster in Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor as Artie Burns is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Xavier Crawford is sidelined with a concussion. Look for the Bears to flex rookie Thomas Graham Jr. to the active roster for game day. Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor could possibly split time in the slot.

Safety

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Starters: Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush

Backups: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

The bad news continues in the secondary as the Bears look to be down two safeties in Eddie Jackson, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and DeAndre Houston-Carson, who is nursing a forearm injury that has him already ruled out for Monday night. That means it’ll be Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush getting the start with Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor as available depth.

Special teams

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Cairo Santos

Punter: Pat O’Donnell

Long snapper: Patrick Scales

Kickoff returner: Khalil Herbert

Punt returner: Jakeem Grant

Special teams remains the most consistent unit on the team this season, where things are business as usual with Cairo Santos, Pat O’Donnell, Patrick Scales and return specialists Khalil Herbert and Jakeem Grant.

Coordinators

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator: John DeFilippo

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Special teams coordinator: Brian Ginn

Right now, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are all in COVID-19 protocols, which means their availability for Monday night is in question. But the Bears have a plan in place with John DeFilippo (OC), Mike Pettine (DC) and Brian Ginn (STC).

