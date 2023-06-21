Projecting the Bears’ 2023 starting defense after mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their offseason program with the conclusion of their three-day mandatory minicamp, which has started to make things both clear and uncertain with this roster ahead of training camp.

The Bears’ defense should improve greatly this season following some impressive additions, including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We’re still some time away before the team releases their first unofficial depth chart. But following mandatory minicamp, the starting offense has already taken shape.

Following the conclusion of the offseason program, we’re predicting what Chicago’s starting defense will look like in 2023.

DT Justin Jones

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jones was the only defensive lineman worth bringing back on the league’s worst defensive line last season. The Bears are confident in him manning the starting three-technique spot, where we should see rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens rotate in.

DT Andrew Billings

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Free-agent addition Andrew Billings is a nice stopgap at the 1-technique position. He’s a dominant run stuffer who should immediately upgrade what was one of the NFL’s worst run defenses last season. But we will see Dexter get some looks in the rotation.

Advertisement

DE DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker is coming off a career year where he had more combined sacks (7.0) than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. After the Bears failed to add a big-game edge rusher, Walker is currently the top option heading into 2023.

DE Trevis Gipson

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

While Trevis Gipson showed promise in 2021 — with a career-high 7 sacks — he struggled without a dominant edge rusher opposite him. Chicago didn’t add an edge rusher so far this offseason, but they could bring in another veteran before training camp.

WLB T.J. Edwards

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

T.J. Edwards was the bargain of free agency for the Bears, and he’s someone who serves as an immediate upgrade. With Tremaine Edmunds filling the MIKE role, Edwards will be the WILL, where he’ll be an impact player in this defense.

Advertisement

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tremaine Edmunds inked the most lucrative deal by a Bears player in free agency, and he’s the exact kind of player Matt Eberflus is looking for. Even after already playing five seasons, Edmunds is only 26. Eberflus said that Edmunds will serve as the MIKE linebacker in this defense.

SLB Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jack Sanborn showed enough in his rookie season to warrant a look as a starter. Sanborn had impressive instincts and was a solid tackler in limited action. We’ll see if he can hold off rookie Noah Sewell for the starting SAM role.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson in entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s in line for an extension. Johnson has been the Bears’ CB1 for the last couple of seasons, where he’s been able to hang with some of the NFL’s best receivers. Johnson will be looking to prove himself in a contract year.

Advertisement

CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson fills an important hole at cornerback, where he’s an upgrade over Kindle Vildor. Stevenson will serve on the outside opposite Johnson when Gordon is in the slot.

NCB Kyler Gordon

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon played both outside and in the slot last year, which is difficult for anyone yet alone a rookie. This season, he’ll play exclusively in the slot, although he does have the versatility to play multiple positions.

FS Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Jackson is coming off a bounce back year in 2022, where he notched a team-high four interceptions before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Jackson, who carries a $17.09 million cap hit, will be back at free safety, where he’ll be looking to be the ballhawk he was last year.

Advertisement

SS Jaquan Brisker

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was Poles’ best draft pick last season, and his pairing with Jackson was a dream for the Bears. Brisker is the physical, hard-hitting box safety that complements Jackson. Now, the two will be back manning the strongest position group so far this offseason.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire