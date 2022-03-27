Projecting the Bears’ 2022 starting defense after first wave of free agency

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, and it’s hard to predict exactly what this team will look like with roster holes to fill. Even after the start of free agency.

With the first wave of free agency in the books, Bears general manager Ryan Poles still has some work to do to continue building his roster. The defense certainly needs some work.

When looking at these projections on defense, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do in free agency and the NFL draft to address some starting positions, as well as depth.

Following the first wave of free agency, we’re projecting what the current Bears starting defense would look like with the current players under contract:

DE Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Following the Khalil Mack trade, Robert Quinn is the Bears’ top edge rusher heading into 2022. Quinn is coming off a record-setting season with Chicago, where he totaled 18.5 sacks.

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

While the Bears signed Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson projects to get an opportunity to start at edge rusher opposite Quinn. Gipson had an impressive 2021 season, where he saw significant action in place of an injured Mack.

DT Justin Jones

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After not signing Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, Justin Jones is in line to serve as the three-technique on the defensive line. Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5).

DT Khyiris Tonga

AP Photo/David Banks

With Eddie Goldman’s release, Khyiris Tonga is next in line as the 1-technique (nose tackle) spot. Tonga saw significant action in his rookie season, where he showed promise as a disruptive defender, particularly as a run stuffer.

LB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’ll be a focal point in Eberflus’ defense. Smith, who is in-line for a contract extension, figures to assume the weak-side linebacker role.

Story continues

LB Nicholas Morrow

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears appear to have found another starting linebacker alongside Smith in Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year deal. Morrow missed last season due to a foot injury suffered in the preseason. But in 2020, Morrow had career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six).

LB Caleb Johnson

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Caleb Johnson most likely isn’t going to be starting at linebacker alongside Smith and Morrow, but where the roster currently stands, he’s projected to have one of those starting roles. Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, was a core special teamer and reserve as a rookie.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Jaylon Johnson is one of the building blocks for this defense moving forward, and he’s coming off another solid season. Johnson is the clear-cut CB1 where things stand, where the hope is he’ll take another step forward.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears will likely target a cornerback in the NFL draft as opposed to what could be a more expensive free agent market. But where things currently stand, Thomas Graham Jr. could factor into a starting role at cornerback in 2022.

S Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

Eddie Jackson’s contract makes it almost impossible to release him, and it’s hard to imagine they’d find a trade partner for that exact reason. That means it’ll be Jackson leading the way at safety in 2022.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

DeAndre Houston-Carson wasn’t brought in to be a starter opposite Jackson, but he’s proven himself to be a viable reserve and core special teamer. Still, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties on the roster right now. So at least Chicago has someone to currently fill that vacant starting role.

[listicle id=504283]

1

1