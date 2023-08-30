Projecting Arkansas’ stat totals leaders by end of the season
Arkansas is a bit of a strange team for the masses in the college football world of prognostication to put a finger on.
The Razorbacks have been on the rise each of the last three years with coach Sam Pittman at the helm. So much so they’re a team receiving votes in the preseason Top 25.
They’re also a team that plays in the gauntlet that is the SEC West. And they also have, basically, a whole new receiving corps and almost completely revamped secondary.
Back to the other side, KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders may be a top-five-in-the-country quarterback-running back duo.
Then to the questionable, the defense has no proven superstars.
The entire thing has led to mixed opinions on how the Hogs will finish record-wise.
Well, we aren’t going there today. That’s saved for a bit later this week. For now, we’re just going to look at the individuals and project who may be the best for Arkansas on the stat sheet.
Here are managing editor E. Wayne’s projections for Arkansas’ leaders in each of six different categories and what he thinks those numbers will be by season’s end.
Passing leader: KJ Jefferson
Yards passing: 2,500
Yards rushing: 750
Touchdown passes: 25
Interceptions: 5
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Rushing leader: Rocket Sanders
Yards rushing: 1,400
Carries: 200
Rushing touchdowns: 12
Receiving leader: Isaac TeSlaa
Take a 👀 at this catch by Isaac TeSlaa today at practice.
Easy to see why there's plenty of confidence the Hillsdale College transfer can step in and thrive at the SEC level.
Much more on Day 16 of Preseason Practice to come tonight on your @PigTrailNation report. #WPS pic.twitter.com/5Rdl1tgTOv
— Jacob Morris (@JacobMorrisTV) August 22, 2023
Receptions: 55
Yards receiving: 850
Receiving touchdowns: 7
Tackles leader: Chris Paul Jr.
Tackles: 105
Tackles for-loss: 7
Sacks: 3
Sacks leader: Landon Jackson
Sacks: 7
Tackles for-loss: 11
Tackles: 30
Interceptions leader: Dwight McGlothern
Interceptions: 4
Tackles: 45
Pass break-ups: 8