Projecting Arkansas’ stat totals leaders by end of the season

Arkansas is a bit of a strange team for the masses in the college football world of prognostication to put a finger on.

The Razorbacks have been on the rise each of the last three years with coach Sam Pittman at the helm. So much so they’re a team receiving votes in the preseason Top 25.

They’re also a team that plays in the gauntlet that is the SEC West. And they also have, basically, a whole new receiving corps and almost completely revamped secondary.

Back to the other side, KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders may be a top-five-in-the-country quarterback-running back duo.

Then to the questionable, the defense has no proven superstars.

The entire thing has led to mixed opinions on how the Hogs will finish record-wise.

Well, we aren’t going there today. That’s saved for a bit later this week. For now, we’re just going to look at the individuals and project who may be the best for Arkansas on the stat sheet.

Here are managing editor E. Wayne’s projections for Arkansas’ leaders in each of six different categories and what he thinks those numbers will be by season’s end.

Passing leader: KJ Jefferson

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the second quarter against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Yards passing: 2,500

Yards rushing: 750

Touchdown passes: 25

Interceptions: 5

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Rushing leader: Rocket Sanders

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) gets ready to block Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Yards rushing: 1,400

Carries: 200

Rushing touchdowns: 12

Receiving leader: Isaac TeSlaa

Take a 👀 at this catch by Isaac TeSlaa today at practice. Easy to see why there's plenty of confidence the Hillsdale College transfer can step in and thrive at the SEC level. Much more on Day 16 of Preseason Practice to come tonight on your @PigTrailNation report. #WPS pic.twitter.com/5Rdl1tgTOv — Jacob Morris (@JacobMorrisTV) August 22, 2023

Receptions: 55

Yards receiving: 850

Receiving touchdowns: 7

Tackles leader: Chris Paul Jr.

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri State Bears running back Jacardia Wright (9) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul Jr (27) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: 105

Tackles for-loss: 7

Sacks: 3

Sacks leader: Landon Jackson

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) and defensive back Hudson Clark (17) tackle Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 7

Tackles for-loss: 11

Tackles: 30

Interceptions leader: Dwight McGlothern

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Interceptions: 4

Tackles: 45

Pass break-ups: 8

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire