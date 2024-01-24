Projecting Alabama’s starting offense heading into the spring

There will be some new faces on Alabama’s offense heading into spring practices. The Crimson Tide have virtually a completely new offensive coaching staff. The only coach that was retained by the newly-hired, Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer is running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

With all of the changes being made to the staff, many would expect there to be a lot of new names on the offensive side of the ball. While multiple starters transferred elsewhere, there are still plenty of familiar faces on offense.

A lot can change from now until the start of the 2024 season, but let’s see how the Crimson Tide is currently expected to look.

Roll Tide Wire projects Alabama’s starters on offense heading into the spring.

Quarterback - Jalen Milroe

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 187 CMP / 284 ATT, 2,834 Passing Yds, 23 Passing TDs, 6 INTs, 161 CAR, 531 Rushing Yds, 12 Rushing TDs

While some may believe that a new quarterback will be under center in 2024, I firmly believe that Jalen Milroe will return as the team’s starter. In 2023, Milroe struggled early on in the season. However, he showed strides of improvement as the season progressed. Milroe got better as both a leader and player. I would be surprised to see anyone other than Milroe behind center as the team’s starting quarterback when the 2024 season rolls around.

Running back - Justice Haynes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 25 CAR, 168 Rushing Yds, 2 Rushing TDs

In ample playing time, former five-star Justice Haynes took advantage of his opportunities. The Georgia legacy saw the majority of his meaningful snaps come in the Rose Bowl against Michigan. He had four carries for 31 yards. His ability to contribute as a ball carrier and pass catcher will be showcased sooner rather than later. He has the potential to be one of the best running backs in Alabama history.

Wide receiver (X): Jalen Hale

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 5 REC, 148 Rec. Yds, 2 Rec. TDs

Another freshman who played sparingly during his first year in Tuscaloosa was Jalen Hale. The Texas native reeled in a key touchdown pass in the Ole Miss game. He has the size and explosiveness to pose matchup problems on opposing defensive backs. With Alabama losing Jermaine Burton, I would look for a player like Hale to fill in to replace him.

Wide receiver (Y): Germie Bernard

Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 34 REC, 419 Rec. Yds, 2 Rec. TDs

One of the more important transfer portal additions up to this point has been Washington transfer wide receiver Germie Bernard. The Nevada native will look to step in for former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond transferred to Texas this offseason. Bernard recorded eerily similar stats in 2023 in comparison to Bond. He was a contributor at wide receiver as well as on special teams. Bernard will be a key player for the Crimson Tide next season. He has the skill set to be an impactful player in Alabama’s offense in 2024.

Wide receiver (Z): Kendrick Law

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 15 REC, 135 Rec. Yds

One of the most versatile players in college football is Kendrick Law. The rising junior has the frame and skillset to thrive in an offense led by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He has a strong lower body and displays his strength as both a runner and pass catcher. Fortunately for Alabama, he can also be a key special teams contributor. He will finally get his opportunity to shine in 2024.

Tight end - CJ Dippre

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 11 REC, 187 Rec. Yds

While the stats do not show it, one of the key returners in Alabama’s offense is rising senior CJ Dippre. The Pennsylvania native was primarily used as a run blocker. The likelihood of him being used as a pass catcher certainly increases with a dynamic offensive coordinator like Ryan Grubbs coming to Tuscaloosa. It will be interesting to see what his role is heading into spring practices, but I would expect his role to increase.

Left tackle - Elijah Pritchett

John David Mercer

Rising redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett was a rotational player along Alabama’s offensive line in 2023. In 2024, I fully expect him to replace Kadyn Proctor as Alabama’s starting left tackle. Pritchett is a former five-star prospect out of Columbus, Georgia. He has the size at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds to be a force up front for the Crimson Tide.

Left guard - Tyler Booker

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of Alabama’s leaders up front is rising junior Tyler Booker. The Connecticut native has started in 12 games for the Crimson Tide and has played in 24 games total. He is Alabama’s most experienced offensive lineman heading into the 2024 season. During his sophomore season, Booker allowed just 2.5 sacks. He has improved throughout his career. It will be interesting to see what strides he makes heading into his junior season in Tuscaloosa.

Center - Parker Brailsford

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top-rated centers in college football for the 2023 season was Washington’s Parker Brailsford. Now, the Arizona native is headed to Tuscaloosa to help solidify Alabama’s offensive line unit. While he is smaller in stature, he is still able to make all the necessary blocks. Brailsford started all 15 games for the Huskies and was named an All-PAC-12 Second Team selection.

Right guard - Jaeden Roberts

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fan-favorites in Tuscaloosa this past season was guard Jaeden Roberts. The Texas native took over at left guard at the midway point of the season. He was an anchor opposite of starting right guard Tyler Booker. The two will combine to form one of the best guard duos in college football during the 2024 season. Roberts is stout and excels as a run blocker. His leadership and experience will be very impactful for the Crimson Tide next season.

Right tackle - Wilkin Formby

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

This is the one position that has a hovering question mark surrounding it. The right tackle spot will be a position battle to monitor beyond spring practices. With starting right tackle JC Latham declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, someone will have to step up. The player that I will give the early edge to is rising redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby. The product of Northridge High School has the size at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He was highly regarded out of high school and is expected to see a role on Alabama’s offensive line sooner rather than later.

