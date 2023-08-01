Projecting Alabama football’s starting offense entering fall camp 2023

August has arrived and that means the start of the college football season is just around the corner. It also means that Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will begin fall camp in just a few days.

With fall camp just around the corner, now is a good time to preview and project what the starting lineup could look like when they begin practice. Keep in mind, this is just a projection entering fall camp and it could look a lot different come Sept. 2 when the Crimson Tide take on Middle Tennessee State to start the season.

We will get things started on the offensive side of the ball where there are plenty of areas in question entering fall camp!

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson or Tyler Buchner

I think it’s safe to say that it is likely that Jalen Milroe receives the first snaps at quarterback once fall camp begins. He has been in the program the longest and was the first-team QB during spring ball, I doubt anything has changed, at least not yet. This competition is long from being over and will obviously have a major impact on Alabama’s season.

Running Back

Jase McClellan

Alabama has a loaded backfield entering the 2023 season. Jase McClellan will be the starter but I would expect a heavy dose of Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, and Roydell Williams this fall as well. True freshman Richard Young will also be strapping it up this fall for the Tide. Running back will be a position of strength for the Tide in 2023.

Wide Receiver

Malik Benson, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond

The wide receiver room is deep for the Tide entering the 2023 season but consistency will be key for that group. The talent is without question but putting together a full four-quarter performance week in and week out will be critical to Alabama’s success.

Tight End

CJ Dippre, Danny Lewis, Amari Niblack, Robbie Ouzts

Tight end is another position where maybe there isn’t a true superstar yet, but there is a plethora of talented players to choose from. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees loves to get the tight ends involved in his playcalling and I expect all four of the guys to be contributors early and often.

Offensive Line

LT-Elijah Pritchett, LG-Darrian Dalcourt, C-Seth McClaughlin, RG-Tyler Booker, RT-JC Latham

There is still some competition happening along the offensive line but for now, this is likely to be the starting five once fall camp arrives. Watch out for some movement on the left side with freshman phenom Kadyn Proctor making a lot of noise.

