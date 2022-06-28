Projecting Alabama Football’s 2022 stat leaders

The Alabama Crimson Tide head into the 2022 campaign with maybe one of the most talented rosters they have ever had under head coach Nick Saban. From reigning Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young to college football’s leader in tackles for loss and sacks last season Will Anderson, this team is going to be dangerous at every position on the depth chart.

Last year Bryce Young, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jameson Williams were the superstars on offense, but this year we think that Young, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jermaine Burton will be the workhorses of this team.

Defensively, Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o will lead the way again. However, LSU transfer, Eli Ricks, will be a cornerstone piece of this 2022 defense. Sophomore Dallas Turner got hot as the season went on, and he is going to have a breakout season as well we predict.

Here’s what we predict them to put up this season:

Passing Yards and Touchdowns: Bryce Young

Projection: 392/572 (68.5%), 5,119 yards, 51 touchdowns and six interceptions

Rushing Yards and Touchdowns: Jahmyr Gibbs

Projection: 182 carries, 1,001 yards rushing (5.5 ypc), 11 touchdowns

Most Receiving Yards and Touchdowns: Jermaine Burton

Projection: 75 receptions, 1208 yards, 16.1 ypr, nine touchdowns

Tackles: Henry To'o To'o

Projection: Solo 55, assist 61, total tackles: 116

Sacks: Will Anderson

Projection: 22 sacks, 33 tackles for loss

Interceptions: Eli Ricks

Projection: Four interceptions, six passes defended

Forced Fumbles: Dallas Turner

Projection: Forced three, recovered two

