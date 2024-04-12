Projecting the 2024 Masters cut line at Augusta National

By Friday evening, the Masters field will be chopped. The cut at Augusta National is coming.

Only the Top 50 (plus ties) will advance to the weekend at the Masters. On Friday morning, a handful of groups finished up their first round, which was cut short due to darkness and resumed at 8 a.m. in the morning.

After early-morning rain that pushed back the start of the tournament by two-and-a-half hours, the Masters schedule is back on track.

What is the Masters cut line?

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the Masters cut projects to be 3-over par.

After shooting a low-round score of 65 (-7) on Thursday, Bryson Dechambeau leads at Augusta National along with Max Homa (-7). Scottie Scheffler (-6), who has yet to tee off on Friday, Cameron Young (-5) and Nicolai Hojgaard (-5) are still in the hunt.

Currently there are nine players sitting exactly at +3 — with the final cut line likely landing at +4 or +5 with windy conditions lingering Friday in Augusta.

A number of big names are currently projected to miss the cut. After dreadful first rounds, former Masters champions Dustin Johnson (+8) and Jordan Spieth (+7), as well as reigning Open champion Brian Harmon (+10) and fan favorite Rickie Fowler (+4), are in danger of missing the weekend. Also trending toward being cut are former Masters champs Mike Weir (+6), Fred Couples (+9) and Bubba Watson (+8).

Will Tiger Woods make cut?

After shooting a 1-over in the first round, the five-time Masters champion is now +1 and right on the bubble to make the cut. If he shoots par or better during the remainder of his second round — which began at 10:18 a.m. — there’s a good chance Woods will be swinging in Augusta over the weekend.

Other past champions right on the bubble include Phil Mickelson (+1), defending Masters champ Jon Rahm (+1), Charl Schwartzel (+3), Vijay Singh (+3), Zach Johnson (+4), Hideki Matsuyama (+4) and Jose Maria Olazabal (+3).

Masters cut history





2023: 147 (+4)

2022: 147 (+4)

2021: 147 (+3)

2020: 144 (E)

2019: 147 (+3)

2018: 149 (+8)

2017: 150 (+6)

2016: 150 (+6)

2015: 146 (+2)

2014: 148 (+4)

2013: 148 (+4)

Masters TV, stream live coverage today

Second round, Friday, April 12 ... 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Third round, Saturday, April 13 ... 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Fourth round, Sunday, April 14 ... 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

You can stream the tournament daily at Masters.com. The Masters website includes streaming views of featured groups, Amen Corner and more.

The Masters will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ as well as Paramount Plus.