Projecting 2021 win totals for Packers, Saints, Bills Game Theory

Reuters

Spanish soccer clubs were given the green light on Wednesday for fans to return to matches for the final two rounds of fixtures this season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections. Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes announced that a maximum of 5,000 spectators would be able to attend games in regions with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning the regions of Valencia and Galicia will be able to welcome supporters back.