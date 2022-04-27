Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 Conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 Conference will join for the 2023-24 seasons.

With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calender at the latest, there would be 14 teams in all. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.

As we look to project the Big 12 in 2023 and beyond, Longhorns Wire takes a look at how it could all break down.

Likely a nine-game schedule

Three nonconference matchups

Rotating cross-divisional matchups

Oklahoma joins the North, Texas joins the South to help with the transition to a 12-team league after leaving for the SEC

Here is a look at the full Big 12 North/South potential breakdown:

Big 12 North: Cincinnati Bearcats

Kicking off the new Big 12 North division with the defending AAC Champions, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

2021 Record: 13-1

Head Coach: Luke Fickell

Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones return to the North Division where they resided during the inception of the Big 12 Conference until realignment in 2012.

2021 Record: 7-6

Head Coach: Matt Campbell

Big 12 North: Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks are the next team to return to the North division.

2021 Record: 2-10

Head Coach: Lance Leipold

Big 12 North: Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats would return to the Big 12 North with their in-state rivals, the Jayhawks.

2021 Record: 8-5

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Big 12 North: Oklahoma Sooners

In this edition of the Big 12, we move the Sooners to the North division.

2021 Record: 11-2

Head Coach: Brent Venables

Big 12 North: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys would join the other half of the Bedlam rivalry, Oklahoma to keep this rivalry intact.

2021 Record: 12-2

Head Coach: Mike Gundy

Big 12 North: West Virginia Mountaineers

When the West Virginia Mountaineers first joined the Big 12 there were no divisions, however, we project them to the North division for the new-look conference.

2021 Record: 6-7

Head Coach: Neal Brown

Big 12 South: Baylor Bears

We kick off the South division realignment with the defending Big 12 Champions, the Baylor Bears. They were originally in the South when the conference formed.

2021 Record: 12-2

Head Coach: Dave Aranda

Big 12 South: Brigham Young Cougars

The BYU Cougars are the first new addition to the new-look South division.

2021 Record: 10-3

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake

Big 12 South: Central Florida Knights

Next to join the Big 12 South is the Central Florida Knights.

2021 Record: 9-4

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn

Big 12 South: Houston Cougars

Dana Holgorsen returns to the Big 12 as the head coach of the Houston Cougars. They join the South division along with AAC conference teams Cincinnati and UCF.

2021 Record: 12-2

Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen

Big 12 South: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns return to the South division and this is purely strategic with Oklahoma in the north. When the teams leave for the SEC, the North and South divisions remain even with six teams each.

2021 Record: 5-7

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian

Big 12 South: Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Much like WVU, the TCU Horned Frogs join the conference with no divisional alignment. The Frogs join the South with the rest of the Texas teams.

2021 Record: 5-7

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Big 12 South: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of the original eight teams of the Big 12 Conference. They will return to their original division in the South.

2021 Record: 7-6

Head Coach: Joey McGuire

