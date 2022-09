The Maize And Blue Review

With the major question of who Michigan football's starting quarterback will be well out of the way, now the question focuses on who becomes the back-up to J.J. McCarthy with Cade McNamara expected to miss a few weeks after being injured during Saturday's win over UConn. McNamara, according to Harbaugh, was hurt and isn't expected to miss the rest of the season. "I think his foot was caught in the ground and got hit from the side of the leg and is probably going to be out for a few weeks," Harbaugh said after the game.