Projecting the 10 toughest cuts for Eagles 53-man roster

The Eagles are preparing to enter their second season under head coach Nick Sirianni, and after making the playoffs at 9-8 in 2021, Philadelphia will look to overtake Dallas in the NFC East.

The Birds added versatility and dynamic playmaking on both sides of the ball, after trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown and signing linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry.

Several roster spots are already locked up, but Philadelphia has a deep roster and with competition set to be intense, there could be some tough decisions made prior to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

With the Eagles set to return for camp later this month, here’s a look at a prediction for the ten toughest and likely final cuts.

QB Reid Sinnett

A waiver pickup last season, Sinnett will battle Carson Strong for the third quarterback spot, after Philadelphia cut a huge check to sign the former Nevada star.

RB Jason Huntley

Huntley offers versatility as a running back and can also be used as a kickoff returner, but he’ll battle Kennedy Brooks for that fourth running back spot.

WR Deon Cain

Cain spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad, but dazzled during offseason workouts, leading to some questions about his potential on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal as locks at the wide receiver spot.

He’ll battle Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, and John Hightower for one of the final spots at the wide receiver position.

WR John Hightower

Hightower was on the practice squad last and after posting some numbers as a rookie, he’ll need a breakout camp to avoid the bubble.

OL Josh Sills

Philadelphia loves to stash raw talent on the practice squad and Sills will battle Kayode Awosika, Sua Opeta, Brett Toth and others for one of the final spots.

DT Noah Elliss

Elliss is a massive defensive tackle that could benefit from Philadelphia playing more 3-4 looks up front.

The former Idaho star signed a huge undrafted free agent deal but will compete with Marvin Wilson, last year’s sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu, and former Bengals tackle Renell Wren.

LB JaCoby Stevens

Stevens was a safety at LSU and converted to linebacker after joining the Eagles and adjusting to a new position on the fly.

Now he’ll be in a fight for a roster spot after Philadelphia added Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean this offseason.

LB Ali Fayad

A pass-rushing SAM linebacker, Fayad doesn’t display the athleticism of Kyron Johnson off the edge and could use a year of seasoning on the practice squad.

CB Mac McCain

Like Blankenship, McCain’s chances of making the roster took a hit when James Bradberry signed as a free agent.

McCain was added to the practice squad last season and will need to outplay Kary Vincent Jr. and Tay Gowan for any chance of making the roster.

S Reed Blankenship

More ball hawk than a run stopper, Blankenship’s chances of making the 53-man roster took a steep hit after Jaquiski Tartt was added to the roster.

A year on the practice squad could provide great value for the Eagles in 2023.

