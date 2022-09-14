Projecting 0-2 Notre Dame’s bowl game

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

We’re just two weeks into the 2022 college football season and already gone are Notre Dame’s chances at the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl game.  I’ve seen many say this is why Notre Dame needs to join a conference, because now there is nothing else to play for all year.

To all of them I simply say: then don’t lose at home to Marshall as a nearly three touchdown favorite.

Back to what is left to play for however is a bowl game and some remain more significant than others, surely.  So where do the college experts that project these things have Notre Dame going this postseason?

Related: Notre Dame’s worst home losses since 1990

Spoiler alert: not all of them send the Irish somewhere.  Check it out in full below.

247Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game:  ReliaQuest Bowl
(This is the bowl game formerly known as the Outback Bowl – the one my heart will forever refer to as the Outback Bowl.  )

Bowl Opponent:  Ole Miss

Source: 247Sports

Athlon Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Bowl Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (would this really be grrrrrrreat though?)

Bowl opponent:  UCLA

Source: Athlon Sports

CBS Sports

Autry Denson of Notre Dame at 1999 Gator Bowl –  Craig Jones /Allsport

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Opponent:  Arkansas

Source: CBS Sports – Jerry Palm

College Football News

cott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game:  TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl Opponent:  LSU
Notre Dame holds a 7-5 edge all-time against the Bayou Bengals

Source: College Football News

ESPN: Bonagura

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl opponent: Ole Miss

Source: ESPN

ESPN: Schlabach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Bowl opponent: Oregon State

Source: ESPN

USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Bowl game: None

Bowl opponent: Nobody

Source: USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories