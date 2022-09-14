Projecting 0-2 Notre Dame’s bowl game

We’re just two weeks into the 2022 college football season and already gone are Notre Dame’s chances at the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl game. I’ve seen many say this is why Notre Dame needs to join a conference, because now there is nothing else to play for all year.

To all of them I simply say: then don’t lose at home to Marshall as a nearly three touchdown favorite.

Back to what is left to play for however is a bowl game and some remain more significant than others, surely. So where do the college experts that project these things have Notre Dame going this postseason?

Spoiler alert: not all of them send the Irish somewhere. Check it out in full below.

247Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl

(This is the bowl game formerly known as the Outback Bowl – the one my heart will forever refer to as the Outback Bowl. )

Bowl Opponent: Ole Miss

Source: 247Sports

Athlon Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Bowl Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (would this really be grrrrrrreat though?)

Bowl opponent: UCLA

Source: Athlon Sports

CBS Sports

Autry Denson of Notre Dame at 1999 Gator Bowl – Craig Jones /Allsport

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Opponent: Arkansas

Source: CBS Sports – Jerry Palm

College Football News

cott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl Opponent: LSU

Notre Dame holds a 7-5 edge all-time against the Bayou Bengals

Source: College Football News

ESPN: Bonagura

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl opponent: Ole Miss

Source: ESPN

ESPN: Schlabach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Bowl opponent: Oregon State

Source: ESPN

USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Bowl game: None

Bowl opponent: Nobody

Source: USA TODAY Sports

