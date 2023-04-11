Projected win totals for Jets and their opponents in 2023
Expectations are high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the expected arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Coming off a 7-10 season which saw the Jets finish on a six-game losing streak, the upgrade at quarterback along with one of the league’s best defenses has the Jets positioned to end the longest active playoff drought in sports in 2023.
Even just getting to ten wins would end a drought dating back to 2015, which was the last time the Jets had double-digit wins in a season (10-6). Based on the latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook, that is very possible for the Jets — some may even say the bare minimum for the team this season.
DraftKings currently has the over/under win total for the Jets set at 9.5. That 2015 season is also the only time the Jets have won at least nine games in a season, let alone ten, since their last playoff appearance in 2010 when they finished 11-5.
And on the note of some thinking that’s the bare minimum, the moneyline for the over is -130 while the under is +110.
Let’s also take a quick look at the win totals for the Jets’ opponents in 2023 to get a sense of what they are up against this season in their playoff push.
Buffalo Bills
2023 Win Total: 10.5
Over: -140
Under: +115
Miami Dolphins
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: +100
Under: -120
New England Patriots
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: -120
Under: +100
Denver Broncos
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -110
Under: -110
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 Win Total: 11.5
Over: -110
Under: -110
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +120
Under: -150
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: -125
Under: +105
Dallas Cowboys
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: -130
Under: +110
New York Giants
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: +105
Under: -125
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Win Total: 10.5
Over: -150
Under: +120
Washington Commanders
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +120
Under: -150
Cleveland Browns
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: +115
Under: -140
Houston Texans
2023 Win Total: 5.5
Over: -110
Under: -110
Atlanta Falcons
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: -125
Under: +105