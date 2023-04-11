Projected win totals for Jets and their opponents in 2023

Expectations are high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the expected arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Coming off a 7-10 season which saw the Jets finish on a six-game losing streak, the upgrade at quarterback along with one of the league’s best defenses has the Jets positioned to end the longest active playoff drought in sports in 2023.

Even just getting to ten wins would end a drought dating back to 2015, which was the last time the Jets had double-digit wins in a season (10-6). Based on the latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook, that is very possible for the Jets — some may even say the bare minimum for the team this season.

DraftKings currently has the over/under win total for the Jets set at 9.5. That 2015 season is also the only time the Jets have won at least nine games in a season, let alone ten, since their last playoff appearance in 2010 when they finished 11-5.

And on the note of some thinking that’s the bare minimum, the moneyline for the over is -130 while the under is +110.

Let’s also take a quick look at the win totals for the Jets’ opponents in 2023 to get a sense of what they are up against this season in their playoff push.

Buffalo Bills

2023 Win Total: 10.5

Over: -140

Under: +115

Miami Dolphins

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: +100

Under: -120

New England Patriots

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Denver Broncos

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Win Total: 11.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +120

Under: -150

Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: -125

Under: +105

Dallas Cowboys

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: -130

Under: +110

New York Giants

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: +105

Under: -125

Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Win Total: 10.5

Over: -150

Under: +120

Washington Commanders

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +120

Under: -150

Cleveland Browns

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: +115

Under: -140

Houston Texans

2023 Win Total: 5.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Atlanta Falcons

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: -125

Under: +105

