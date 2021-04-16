Projected win totals for every team in the NFC North
Last season, two teams from the NFC North made the 2020 postseason, neither of which were the Vikings.
The Packers were crowned division champions. Green Bay notched a 13-3 record, going 1-1 against Minnesota in the regular season. The Bears also finished 1-1 against the Vikings, tallying a record of 8-8 to eke out second place in the division.
So Minnesota earning a playoff berth in 2021 won’t come easy. That said, the team has the second best projected win total in the NFC North.
Here are the win totals of each NFL team in the division, courtesy of BetMGM:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Photo: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports
Projected win total: 11
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Photo: AP Photo/David Berding
Projected win total: 9
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
Projected win total: 7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Photo: Detroit Lions via AP
Projected win total: 5
