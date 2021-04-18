Projected win totals for each of Bills’ 2021 opponents

Projected win totals for all 32 NFL teams were released late last week. Those opening numbers landed the Bills at a total of 10.5 wins, according to BetMGM.

As it goes, folks in western New York won’t care about that number for all 31 other teams across the league. But there’s some they’ll care about… namely Buffalo’s opponents and certainly those in the AFC East.

With that, let’s get a rundown of the projected win totals for the Bills’ 2021 opponents now:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Steelers location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 9

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Chiefs location: Arrowhead Stadium

Projected win total: 12

Houston Texans

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Texans location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Bills vs. Bucs location: Raymond James Stadium

Projected win total: 11.5

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Falcons location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 7

Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer (Gannett photo)

Bills vs. Jags location: TIAA Bank Field

Projected win total: 6

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bills vs. Colts location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 10

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Bills vs. Titans location: Nissan Stadium

Projected win total: 9.5

Carolina Panthers

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Panthers location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 7.5

New Orleans Saints

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Saints location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Projected win total: 9.5

Washington Football Team

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Football Team location: Highmark Stadium

Projected win total: 8

New York Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected win total: 6

New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Projected win total: 9

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Projected win total: 9

