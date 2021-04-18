Projected win totals for each of Bills’ 2021 opponents
Projected win totals for all 32 NFL teams were released late last week. Those opening numbers landed the Bills at a total of 10.5 wins, according to BetMGM.
As it goes, folks in western New York won’t care about that number for all 31 other teams across the league. But there’s some they’ll care about… namely Buffalo’s opponents and certainly those in the AFC East.
With that, let’s get a rundown of the projected win totals for the Bills’ 2021 opponents now:
Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Steelers location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 9
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Chiefs location: Arrowhead Stadium
Projected win total: 12
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Texans location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Bills vs. Bucs location: Raymond James Stadium
Projected win total: 11.5
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Falcons location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer (Gannett photo)
Bills vs. Jags location: TIAA Bank Field
Projected win total: 6
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Bills vs. Colts location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 10
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Bills vs. Titans location: Nissan Stadium
Projected win total: 9.5
Carolina Panthers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Panthers location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 7.5
New Orleans Saints
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Saints location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Projected win total: 9.5
Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Bills vs. Football Team location: Highmark Stadium
Projected win total: 8
New York Jets
Jets GM Joe Douglas. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Projected win total: 6
New England Patriots
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Projected win total: 9
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Projected win total: 9
