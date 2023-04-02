Projected win totals for Bengals and their opponents in 2023

Oddsmakers have started to dish the over/under odds on win totals for the upcoming NFL season and the Cincinnati Bengals sit in a notable spot.

After years of hovering in the seven-eight win range in the odds department, the Bengals have received a huge bump in this area.

Courtesy of the future odds at Tipico Sportsbook, we can now examine not only the win totals odds for the Bengals, but every opponent they are set to face in 2023.

Clearly, even oddsmakers can’t sleep on the Bengals any longer, so let’s take a look.

Cincinnati Bengals

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 11.5

Over: -106

Under: -116

Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -127

Under: +102

Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: +115

Under: -140

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -122

Under: -101

Houston Texans

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 5.5

Over: -111

Under: -111

Indianapolis Colts

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 6.5

Over: -140

Under: +115

Los Angeles Rams

Syndication: The Enquirer

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: -122

Under: -101

Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -106

Under: -116

Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -130

Under: +110

Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

2023 Win Total: 10.5

Over: +115

Under: -140

Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 5.5

Over: +110

Under: -130

Jacksonville Jaguars

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 10.5

Over: -140

Under: +115

San Francisco 49ers

Syndication: The Enquirer

2023 Win Total: 11.5

Over: +110

Under: -130

Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +105

Under: -125

Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Win Total: 11.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire