Projected win totals for Bengals and their opponents in 2023
Oddsmakers have started to dish the over/under odds on win totals for the upcoming NFL season and the Cincinnati Bengals sit in a notable spot.
After years of hovering in the seven-eight win range in the odds department, the Bengals have received a huge bump in this area.
Courtesy of the future odds at Tipico Sportsbook, we can now examine not only the win totals odds for the Bengals, but every opponent they are set to face in 2023.
Clearly, even oddsmakers can’t sleep on the Bengals any longer, so let’s take a look.
Cincinnati Bengals
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 11.5
Over: -106
Under: -116
Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -127
Under: +102
Cleveland Browns
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: +115
Under: -140
Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -122
Under: -101
Houston Texans
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 5.5
Over: -111
Under: -111
Indianapolis Colts
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 6.5
Over: -140
Under: +115
Los Angeles Rams
Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: -122
Under: -101
Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -106
Under: -116
Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -130
Under: +110
Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2023 Win Total: 10.5
Over: +115
Under: -140
Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 5.5
Over: +110
Under: -130
Jacksonville Jaguars
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 10.5
Over: -140
Under: +115
San Francisco 49ers
Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Win Total: 11.5
Over: +110
Under: -130
Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +105
Under: -125
Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Win Total: 11.5
Over: -110
Under: -110