Projected win total for Chargers and their opponents in 2023
The Chargers are coming off a 10-7 season that resulted in a disappointing loss to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.
Will Los Angeles surpass their win total from 2022? DraftKings Sportsbook released its projected win totals for the 2023 NFL season and has theirs set to 9.5 wins, with the over being -125 and the under being +105.
What about their opponents?
Here’s a look at the projected win totals for the Bolts’ opponents and the over/under odds.
Denver Broncos
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -110
Under: -110
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 Win Total: 11.5
Over: -110
Under: -110
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +120
Under: -150
Buffalo Bills
2023 Win Total: 10.5
Over: -140
Under: +115
New England Patriots
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: -120
Under: +100
Miami Dolphins
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: +100
Under: -120
New York Jets
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: -130
Under: +110
Chicago Bears
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: -120
Under: +100
Green Bay Packers
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +120
Under: -150
Detroit Lions
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: -150
Under: +120
Minnesota Vikings
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -130
Under: +110
Baltimore Ravens
2023 Win Total: 8.5
Over: -125
Under: +105
Dallas Cowboys
2023 Win Total: 9.5
Over: -125
Under: +105
Tennessee Titans
2023 Win Total: 7.5
Over: +105
Under: -125