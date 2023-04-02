Projected win total for Chargers and their opponents in 2023

The Chargers are coming off a 10-7 season that resulted in a disappointing loss to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Will Los Angeles surpass their win total from 2022? DraftKings Sportsbook released its projected win totals for the 2023 NFL season and has theirs set to 9.5 wins, with the over being -125 and the under being +105.

What about their opponents?

Here’s a look at the projected win totals for the Bolts’ opponents and the over/under odds.

Denver Broncos

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Win Total: 11.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +120

Under: -150

Buffalo Bills

2023 Win Total: 10.5

Over: -140

Under: +115

New England Patriots

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Miami Dolphins

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: +100

Under: -120

New York Jets

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: -130

Under: +110

Chicago Bears

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Green Bay Packers

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +120

Under: -150

Detroit Lions

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: -150

Under: +120

Minnesota Vikings

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -130

Under: +110

Baltimore Ravens

2023 Win Total: 8.5

Over: -125

Under: +105

Dallas Cowboys

2023 Win Total: 9.5

Over: -125

Under: +105

Tennessee Titans

2023 Win Total: 7.5

Over: +105

Under: -125

