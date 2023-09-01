Projected Vikings offensive depth chart following initial 53-man roster

The Minnesota Vikings released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, marking the first opportunity to see the players they plan to use this season.

Since trimming down the roster, the Vikings have also made a handful of signings to secure depth at different positions. Running back Myles Gaskin and offensive tackle David Quessenberry were among those signed.

The Vikings still have 11 days to figure out the depth chart for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but predicting the opening depth chart is a way to figure out who might get the bulk of the team’s snaps at certain positions.

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups (in order): Nick Mullens; Jaren Hall

The quarterback room is self-explanatory. Kirk Cousins has been the team’s starter since 2018, and there’s no reason to switch now. Jaren Hall had an impressive preseason finale, but Nick Mullens has the experience and was better in the team’s first two exhibition games.

Backfield

Starters: Alexander Mattison (RB), C.J. Ham (FB)

Backups: Ty Chandler; Kene Nwangwu; Myles Gaskin

Kene Nwangwu could be placed on injured reserve before the start of the season, but until that move is made official, we’ll count his spot. Ty Chandler impressed during preseason and likely found himself in an increased role in the offense, but the Vikings will still start Alexander Mattison. Keep an eye on this room, though, because things can change at the moment’s notice.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Justin Jefferson; Jordan Addison; K.J. Osborn (slot)

Backups: Brandon Powell; Jalen Nailor

There’s a chance that Jalen Nailor begins the season as the fourth wide receiver, but Brandon Powell impressed in training camp, which could give him a slight edge. Regardless, there are no surprises here.

Left Tackle

Starter: Christian Darrisaw

Backup: David Quessenberry

Christian Darrisaw is one of the best left tackles in football, so his job is safe. Past him, David Quessenberry’s signing makes him the likely backup.

Left Guard

Starter: Ezra Cleveland

Backup: Blake Brandel

Another spot along the offensive line that is self-explanatory and won’t require much of a breakdown.

Center

Starter: Garrett Bradbury

Backup: Austin Schlottmann

Austin Schlottmann beat out undrafted rookie Alan Ali for his starting spot, meaning he remains the backup center. Garrett Bradbury, as expected, also remains the starter.

Right Guard

Starter: Ed Ingram

Backup: Blake Brandel

It was up and down for Ed Ingram during his rookie season, but no backup will likely challenge him for this spot. Brandel, who was also listed as the backup left guard, should spend the season as the Vikings swing guard.

Right Tackle

Starter: Brian O’Neill

Backup: Oli Udoh

Kevin O’Connell has maintained continuity around the offensive line, meaning the right tackle position remains the same from last season.

