Projected top-5 pick Donovan Clingan explains his potential impact in the NBA

After helping the UConn Huskies win back-to-back national titles, projected top-five pick Donovan Clingan is confident he can continue that success in the NBA.

Clingan was an Associated Press All-American honorable mention after averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists on 63.9% shooting from the field. He ranked second in the country in PER (34.8) and fifth in blocked shots.

He was an integral player in the Huskies winning their second straight national championship. He was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team after posting 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.7 assists in six games.

The 7-footer is in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick on June 26, given his size and ability to protect the paint with his 7-foot, 6 3/4-inch wingspan. He also showed improvement on the perimeter to switch onto smaller players in certain situations.

He believes he brings that and more to the NBA.

It is all of the little things, whether that is defense, protecting the rim, finishing around the rim, being able to step out to shoot the 3, passing, which I love to do.

The 20-year-old is working to expand his offensive game throughout the predraft process. He is focusing on improving his shot from 3-point range and showing teams that he can develop into a consistent floor spacer at the next level.

Clingan showed off that ability a bit this week at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois. He impressed during the shooting portion of the workouts, converting over 60% of his attempts in the off-the-dribble and spot-up 3-point drills.

He rose rapidly up draft boards and is a proven winner at the collegiate level. He still has plenty of room to grow on the court, but believes he is more mature to handle playing in the NBA than he was after testing the process last year.

“Last year, I knew I was too young and wasn’t mature enough to play in the NBA,” Clingan said. “I realized I had to go back and just take my game to the next level.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire