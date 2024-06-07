Projected starting pitchers for Tennessee-Evansville series

The Knoxville Super Regional will begin on Friday between Tennessee and Evansville. First pitch between the Vols and Purple Aces is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Tennessee has advanced to the College World Series six times in program history (1951, 1995, 2001, 2005, 2021, 2023).

Projected starting pitchers were announced ahead of the three-game series and are listed below.

Game 1: LHP Chris Stamos (8 GS, 3-0, 3.60 ERA) versus LHP Kenton Deverman (15 GS, 9-1, 3.81 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Drew Beam (16 GS, 8-2, 4.16 ERA) versus LHP Donovan Schultz (16 GS, 6-2, 5.84 ERA)

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

*Tennessee’s pitchers are listed first

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball practices ahead of NCAA Knoxville Super Regional

Chris Stamos. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire