Projected starting pitcher for Vols’ opening game against Florida State

Tennessee (55-12) graduate pitcher Chris Stamos will start for the Vols on Friday in the College World Series. Tennessee will play Florida State (47-15) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch against the Seminoles is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Stamos (3-0) has appeared in 20 games, including nine starts this season. He has recorded 35 strikeouts and a 4.02 ERA.

Stamos is also 3-0 during postseason play this season. He started against Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional and pitched 1.1 innings. Stamos allowed two earned runs and two hits, while recording three strikeouts. He totaled 27 pitches, including, 16 strikes, against six Evansville batters.

Chris Stamos. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire